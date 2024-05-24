Freyberg High School students with their hydrogen cars.

Hydrogen is powering a group of Palmerston North students pitching to attend a world grand prix in California.

The Gas Hub, powered by Powerco, has provided the funds for Freyberg High School to buy a hydrogen remote-control car kit for the students to build and test.

Thanks to the sponsorship, students now have the opportunity to be the first in New Zealand to participate in a pilot Hydrogen Grand Prix educational programme ahead of its nationwide launch.

Freyberg High School head of creative industries Andre Jacobs said the school was looking for businesses to support a team to attend the Horizon Hydrogen Grand Prix World Final in Anaheim, California, from September 9 to 14.

“It’s a large cost for us – we need to fundraise between $30,000 to $35,000 to get the team, which includes seven students and two teachers, to the event.”

The school is seeking donations from $1000, which will secure logo space on the team’s T-shirts, as well as other benefits.

“We understand not everyone will be in the position to give financial support, so we would also love donations of products that we could look to raffle as part of our fundraiser,” Jacobs said.

Powerco gas general manager Don Elers said the company was excited to provide the vehicle so Freyberg students could learn valuable science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) in a real-world setting.

“We believe it’s important to support Stem initiatives in our communities, to inspire young people to become scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. The hydrogen programme challenges our future innovators to problem solve, design and manufacture in a creative way to help tackle tomorrow’s energy challenges.”

It focuses on climate change, renewable energy and using hydrogen as an alternative fuel. Participants build, modify and improve a remote-controlled car powered by hydrogen and participate in an endurance race.

The programme is run successfully in hundreds of schools across four continents, and Freyberg has been chosen as New Zealand’s pilot school.

It has been given a wild-card entry to attend the world final, in which the 40 best student-led teams will race their cars against each other.