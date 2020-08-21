Rotorua Lakes Council workers have been spat on, shoved, threatened and one was nearly force-fed a bottle of beer while on the job, it has been revealed.
The incidents are examples of assaults, abuse and threats made on council staff and contractors while on the job in the past three financial years.
Information released to the Rotorua Daily Post show three council employees and two council security contractors have been assaulted since 2017.
The latest example resulted in a dog owner who was arrested for assault.
On August 12, 2020, an animal control officer was physically assaulted when a dog owner allegedly spat on the officer's face.
Police became involved and the officer was monitored because they were already up to date with vaccinations for Hepatitis A and B.
The alleged assault was the first serious incident reported to the council this financial year. In 2019/20 the council recorded six, in 2018/19 the council recorded another six and in 2017/18 there were 13.
Council chief executive Geoff Williams said most people treated staff courteously and with respect "but we regularly deal with people who are upset or angry and there are times when situations escalate".
On November 29 last year a rock was thrown at a wastewater treatment plant operator's face when she disturbed intruders after hours and she suffered a cut to the face.
On November 21, 2018, a person was arrested after threatening to shoot an animal control officer and on June 9, 2018, a licensing officer was grabbed by two males who tried to force a beer into his mouth after responding to a noise complaint - impacting on the officer's mental wellbeing.
"People being threatened, abused or attacked while going about their work is totally unacceptable and council staff, like anyone else, should be able to go about their work safely," Williams said.
In recent years the council had dealt with everything from verbal abuse, threats of violence and assaults to abuse directed at council workers and in May 2015 the council was subjected to an anthrax scare, he said.
"We take incidents that impact on the safety and wellbeing of our staff, contractors and the public very seriously and as such, take a zero-tolerance approach to abuse, threats or physical assaults."
Williams said, where appropriate, incidents were reported to the police and existing protocols were reviewed and changed if necessary to further minimise the risk to people's safety.
Frontline staff were trained in how to deal with situations with the potential to escalate and where they or others felt under threat, he said.
The figures come as the Tauranga City Council experiences a surge of abuse and threats, but no physical assault, made to staff and contractors this year.
In the Western Bay of Plenty district, council staff and contractors also experienced an increase in abuse and assaults. In April, a compliance officer was kicked in the stomach while on the job in Pukehina.
Public Service Association (PSA) national secretary Glenn Barclay said public servants in front-facing roles periodically received this sort of treatment "but it should never become normalised".
"Local government and community services in New Zealand are stretched thin, especially so with the ongoing impact of Covid-19. A growing population across New Zealand has not always been matched with a corresponding increase in funding or infrastructure.
"This will take time to fix, but unless the problem receives urgent attention we are likely to see more of these problems."
Barclay said whenever threats or violence in the workplace were brought to the union's attention, it took it "extremely seriously".
"The PSA will do everything in our power to keep our members safe, and we will work constructively with councils to ensure that happens."