Rotorua Lakes Council workers have been spat on, shoved, threatened and one was nearly force-fed a bottle of beer while on the job, it has been revealed.

The incidents are examples of assaults, abuse and threats made on council staff and contractors while on the job in the past three financial years.

Information released to the Rotorua Daily Post show three council employees and two council security contractors have been assaulted since 2017.

The latest example resulted in a dog owner who was arrested for assault.