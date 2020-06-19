A prominent local government critic in Northland may be chosen by a new political party advocating for good governance at territorial level to contest the coming general election.

Bruce Rogan is mulling over the possibility of standing in the Northland constituency for the yet-to-be-registered BETTA Councils Party spearheaded by self-employed registered architect Stephen Pattinson of Upper Hutt.

Rogan is the chairman of the Mangawhai Ratepayers and Residents Association which, over the years, fought the Kaipara District Council through various courts over the controversial Mangawhai community wastewater scheme.

He said the formation of a local government-focused political party may be the best chance ever to rein in the conduct of local councils.

Rogan said he was happy to lend his support to the new political party because he has been convinced for a long time that the fundamental problem with local government was the attitude of central government towards it.

"I've contacted our membership and encouraged them to join the new political party and I am tossing up the idea of standing in the Northland electorate if we have enough numbers.

"If enough people support the creation of the party, then we'll have the makeup of grassroots fundraising base on which to launch publicity and PR campaign on," he said.

Party founder Stephen Pattinson said no existing political party or government entities were addressing serious issues in local and regional governance that affected the community.

BETTA Councils Party founder Stephen Pattinson said Bruce Rogan would serve in the best interest of Northland if he contested the election. Photo / Supplied

One of the aims of his party, which needs 500 paid-up members to be registered as a political party, is to thoroughly review the current local and regional authority model and performance.

It is also calling for the setting up of a new government-funded independent body that will hold councils to account, similar to the New South Wales Independent Commission Against Corruption.

BETTA is also advocating for government funding for communities to be provided with financial, legal, planning and technical expertise to address issues that affect them.

"The model for local government has passed its used-by date. It is inefficient, ineffective and undemocratic. Consultation with communities is often a farce.

"Our elected representatives have generally lost influence and control in council to powerful and highly-paid CEOs and senior management," Pattinson said.

He said some councils may be doing a great job and their communities may be very satisfied with them.

"However, some councils' practices are questionable, others illegal, some even corrupt."

He is keen for Rogan to stand in the election, saying he has great admiration for the way the latter and his wife Heather have fought the Kaipara District Council over the years.

For more information, go to www.bettacouncils.org.nz.

Election day is September 19.