

Last week's meet the candidates event in Waipukurau attracted an audience of about 80, to hear from candidates standing for the Hawke's Bay Regional Council, Hawke's Bay District Health Board and Central Hawke's Bay District Council. They included the two mayoral candidates incumbent Alex Walker and mayoral hopeful Darcie Scowen.

Speakers included the four candidates elected unopposed to the Ruataniwha Ward, current councillors Kelly Annand, Tim Chote and Gerard Minehan. New councillor Exham Wichman sent his apologies.

For the Aramoana/Ruahine Ward existing councillors Tim Aitkin and Brent Muggeridge stood to speak, alongside first-time candidates Jerry Greer, Hirani Maaka, Darcie Scowen and Kate Taylor.

Tim Aitken spoke of the need to look at smarter ways of doing business because "we can't keep putting up rates".

He said one of his focuses is fresh waster for CHB.

"Poor infrastructure and Plan Change 6 will have an influence on this. We will need to support farmers through this immensely stressful period."

He said this council has created positive momentum and the next council needs to capitalise on it.

Brent Muggeridge agreed water infrastructure in CHB's towns is an issue and financing the upgrades was of concern.

"Ratepayers can't fund it alone and who is rated and at what level is a contentious issue."

Muggeridge said he would push for an equitable system.

"We need a professional approach to how we fund upgrades."

Jerry Greer believes it is important to ensure CHB is at the forefront of growth and prosperity, and has a particular interest in supporting farmers and rural families.

"Farming needs to continue to do well and water security will bring resilience to farming communities."

Greer also has concerns about subdivision and forestry.

"Corporate carbon farms have no place in CHB," he said.

Darcie Scowen is standing for both the Aramoana/Ruahine Ward and the mayoralty.

Admitting that the last time she spoke in front of a crowd it was at high school, she said: "People are probably asking 'who is this Darcie Scowen character?' I generally rock around in Red Bands and a hoodie - I like to be comfortable. Am I eligible and capable to stand for council? I don't know but I ask you to trust me and give me a chance to make change for this community. I don't want this community to leave anyone behind."

Kate Taylor expressed her knowledge and support of rural New Zealand and sees CHB as having "so much opportunity".

She says council has done a "damn good job in the last three years".

She sees roading, long-term water security and affordable rates as integral issues and wants to see council continue in the current direction.

"Get the district plan in place, see these projects through."

Hirani Maaka spoke strongly for environmental sustainability including alternative power sources, biodiversity and the importance of rail to reduce carbon emissions and increase road safety. She said as an advocate for the community she wants financial incentives for ratepayers to embrace solar and wind power. Maaka wants strong communication between rural townships.

Standing for the Hawke's Bay Regional Council, Tony Kuklinski has a management history on organic farms and says councils need to develop policies to make it easier to live sustainably.

He has researched shingle extraction in CHB's rivers and said: "We need to see shingle as a resource to be extracted, graded and sourced. To keep up with the shingle being eroded into the rivers we need a 70 per cent increase in extraction from the Tukituki and a 350 per cent increase for the Waipawa River. I want to see our natural resources looked after for the next generation."

Will Foley is standing against Kuklinsky for the single CHB seat on the regional council.

"Change is already here," he said. "How do we manage it? We're all in this together, farms and towns, we need to collaborate for the best outcome. The water security issue is still unresolved. Where do we go from here?"

The sole candidate for the HBDHB on the night was Trish Giddens, who said although those elected to the DHB represent the whole of Hawke's Bay, CHB has had no one on the DHB for six years - "We need representation. We have concerns about people getting in to see a GP. We have people in pain waiting for an operation. We need to redesign the way we resource health."

CHB Mayor Alex Walker wound the evening up, saying it was a privilege every day to come to work to serve the CHB community.

"I love our successes and I love our challenges because these are things we can solve. Housing and population growth are positive challenges. I want to see council more involved in retirement housing. Opportunities are where the future lies; partnerships with tangata whenua, land change and diversification, we need to stick together to go forward."

Walker exhorted voters to get out and "vote for the strongest council you can have for this community".