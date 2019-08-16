And the race is on! Nominations closed at midday today for anyone wanting to put their hand up to run in this year's local body elections. There was the traditional last-minute rush of nominations to the Western Bay of Plenty's three councils and one district health board. While many incumbent elected officials were looking to keep their seats, there were also plenty of new faces among the candidates, and some voters will recall from previous elections. Online candidate listings were still being updated as this story was published and some nominees may not be included.

Two transport advocates, a sitting councillor and a Matapihi kaitiaki are last-minute additions to a 10-horse race for the Tauranga mayoralty.

Councillor John Robson will follow last year's by-election win - which returned him to the council after he lost his seat in 2016 - with another shot at the top job.

Andrew Hollis, who made a name for himself through the Fix the Bloody Rd State Highway 2 campaign and helping establish the Mount Maunganui Residents, Ratepayers and Retailers group, has previously said he would not run for mayor but has had a change of heart.

Solar engineer and frequent Bay of Plenty Times letter writer Jos Nagels also put his name forward yesterday, planning a campaign focused on transport and environmentalism.

Also joining the ranks of the mayoral racers was Matapihi man Christopher Stokes, a kaitiaki for the peninsular from the Ngāti Kuku hapu.

The council's incumbent leaders, Mayor Greg Brownless and Deputy Mayor Kelvin Clout, will go head-to-head for the top job for the second time.

Rounding out the cast of characters were previously announced candidates, businessman Tenby Powell, Greerton pastor Les Wallen, RangiMarie Kingi - also known as Lady Justice, and former city councillor Murray Guy.

Half of the field have put all their eggs in the mayoralty basket; Brownless, Wallen, Powell, Nagels and Kingi will not seek councillor seats.

Former Bella Vista director Danny Cancian has canned his mayoral campaign, saying he would have to spend too much time out of office in court defending himself against charges brought by the council relating to the failed development.

Of the other serving councillors, Larry Baldock, Steve Morris, Bill Grainger, Terry Molloy, and Rick Curach have put their names forward again, with Max Mason, Leanne Brown and Catherine Stewart having previously announced they will not to run this year.

There was competition for every seat, so no candidate can expect a shoo-in.

In 2016, there were 11 candidates for the mayoralty.

Mayor (1 vacancy)

Greg Brownless

Kelvin Clout

Andrew Hollis

RangiMarie Kingi

Jos Nagels

Tenby Powell

Les Wallen

John Robson

Christopher Stokes

Murray Guy

Councillor at large (4 vacancies)

Suzi Paige

Kim Williams

Heidi Hughes

Caleb Hall

Andrew Hollis

Kelvin Clout

Buddy Mikaere

Geoffrey Brown

Rhys Craig

Danny Cancian

Tony Christiansen

Matthew Gill

Pare Taikato

Joshua Te Kani

Hugh E Robb

Linda Munn

Bernie Gillon

Rick Curach

John Robson

Mount Maunganui-Pāpāmoa ward (2 vacancies)

Steve Morris

Dawn Kiddie

Peter Stanley

Peter Gregson

Deborah Johnston

Shona Delaney

Christopher Stokes

Ōtumoetai-Pyes Pā ward (2 vacancies)

Larry Baldock

Erika Harvey

Anne Pankhurst

Jako Abrie

Dave Bridgens

Murray Guy

Barry Pollett

Te Papa-Welcome Bay ward (2 vacancies

Waitsu Wu

Tina Salisbury

Anna Larsen

Alan Davidson

AJ Tuhoro

David Grindley

Rob Poad

Terry Molloy

James Sherlock

Bill Grainger

Source: Tauranga City Council