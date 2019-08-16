And the race is on! Nominations closed at midday today for anyone wanting to put their hand up to run in this year's local body elections. There was the traditional last-minute rush of nominations to the Western Bay of Plenty's three councils and one district health board. While many incumbent elected officials were looking to keep their seats, there were also plenty of new faces among the candidates, and some voters will recall from previous elections. Online candidate listings were still being updated as this story was published and some nominees may not be included.
Two transport advocates, a sitting councillor and a Matapihi kaitiaki are last-minute additions to a 10-horse race for the Tauranga mayoralty.
Councillor John Robson will follow last year's by-election win - which returned him to the council after he lost his seat in 2016 - with another shot at the top job.
Andrew Hollis, who made a name for himself through the Fix the Bloody Rd State Highway 2 campaign and helping establish the Mount Maunganui Residents, Ratepayers and Retailers group, has previously said he would not run for mayor but has had a change of heart.
Solar engineer and frequent Bay of Plenty Times letter writer Jos Nagels also put his name forward yesterday, planning a campaign focused on transport and environmentalism.
Also joining the ranks of the mayoral racers was Matapihi man Christopher Stokes, a kaitiaki for the peninsular from the Ngāti Kuku hapu.
The council's incumbent leaders, Mayor Greg Brownless and Deputy Mayor Kelvin Clout, will go head-to-head for the top job for the second time.
Rounding out the cast of characters were previously announced candidates, businessman Tenby Powell, Greerton pastor Les Wallen, RangiMarie Kingi - also known as Lady Justice, and former city councillor Murray Guy.
READ MORE:
• Too soon: Candidates ordered to take down giant election billboards
• 'Viciousness' - Tauranga City Councillor calls it quits after social media hate
• Exit interviews: Why two Tauranga City councillors aren't running for re-election
• Dame Susan Devoy withdraws from Tauranga mayoralty race
Half of the field have put all their eggs in the mayoralty basket; Brownless, Wallen, Powell, Nagels and Kingi will not seek councillor seats.
Former Bella Vista director Danny Cancian has canned his mayoral campaign, saying he would have to spend too much time out of office in court defending himself against charges brought by the council relating to the failed development.
Of the other serving councillors, Larry Baldock, Steve Morris, Bill Grainger, Terry Molloy, and Rick Curach have put their names forward again, with Max Mason, Leanne Brown and Catherine Stewart having previously announced they will not to run this year.
There was competition for every seat, so no candidate can expect a shoo-in.
In 2016, there were 11 candidates for the mayoralty.
Mayor (1 vacancy)
Greg Brownless
Kelvin Clout
Andrew Hollis
RangiMarie Kingi
Jos Nagels
Tenby Powell
Les Wallen
John Robson
Christopher Stokes
Murray Guy
Councillor at large (4 vacancies)
Suzi Paige
Kim Williams
Heidi Hughes
Caleb Hall
Andrew Hollis
Kelvin Clout
Buddy Mikaere
Geoffrey Brown
Rhys Craig
Danny Cancian
Tony Christiansen
Matthew Gill
Pare Taikato
Joshua Te Kani
Hugh E Robb
Linda Munn
Bernie Gillon
Rick Curach
John Robson
Mount Maunganui-Pāpāmoa ward (2 vacancies)
Steve Morris
Dawn Kiddie
Peter Stanley
Peter Gregson
Deborah Johnston
Shona Delaney
Christopher Stokes
Ōtumoetai-Pyes Pā ward (2 vacancies)
Larry Baldock
Erika Harvey
Anne Pankhurst
Jako Abrie
Dave Bridgens
Murray Guy
Barry Pollett
Te Papa-Welcome Bay ward (2 vacancies
Waitsu Wu
Tina Salisbury
Anna Larsen
Alan Davidson
AJ Tuhoro
David Grindley
Rob Poad
Terry Molloy
James Sherlock
Bill Grainger
Source: Tauranga City Council