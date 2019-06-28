Two Tauranga City councillors have announced they will not stand for re-election in October.

Catherine Stewart is retiring from politics after four terms - 12 years - representing the Ōtumoetai/Pyes Pa ward, satisfied that the council is back on track.

Max Mason, however, says frustration is the main driver of his decision not to seek a second term.

The councillors spoke to reporter Samantha Motion about their time on the council and what they plan to do next.

Tauranga City Councillor Max Mason. Photo / Andrew Warner
Tauranga City Councillor Max Mason. Photo / Andrew Warner

Max Mason

Businessman Max Mason stood for council in 2016 because he thought the city's potential was not being realised and social infrastructure was lagging.

His three-year term will end, however, with many of the projects he cared about - a museum, performance centre, stadium, an international hotel and others - effectively dead, dying or delayed.

Mason said "frustration" was his fundamental reason for leaving.

In previous jobs, Mason said he was the leader or chief executive and, with that authority, had been glad to take public responsibility for its actions.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Being one of 10 councillors was a bit different.

Catherine Stewart