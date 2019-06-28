Two Tauranga City councillors have announced they will not stand for re-election in October. Catherine Stewart is retiring from politics after four terms - 12 years - representing the Ōtumoetai/Pyes Pa ward, satisfied that the council is back on track. Max Mason, however, says frustration is the main driver of his decision not to seek a second term. The councillors spoke to reporter Samantha Motion about their time on the council and what they plan to do next.

Tauranga City Councillor Max Mason. Photo / Andrew Warner

Max Mason

Businessman Max Mason stood for council in 2016 because he thought the city's potential was not being realised and social infrastructure was lagging.

His three-year term will end, however, with many of the projects he cared about - a museum, performance centre, stadium, an international hotel and others - effectively dead, dying or delayed.

Mason said "frustration" was his fundamental reason for leaving.

In previous jobs, Mason said he was the leader or chief executive and, with that authority, had been glad to take public responsibility for its actions.

Advertisement

Being one of 10 councillors was a bit different. He found flip-flops and delayed decisions tough to defend.

Max Mason during his election campaign. File photo

"I am fundamentally too impatient to be a councillor, I am not a long-game kind of guy. I want to see something, make a plan and go for it."

Mason said it had been a privilege to serve the city and he found enjoyment in unexpected aspects of the role, including chairing the Council Owned Operations working group.

While still deciding what to do next, he hoped it would be something to benefit the community.

After the election, he planned to spend six weeks cycling from Adelaide to Darwin enjoying the "inner peace" he felt in nature.

"I haven't felt much inner peace in the council chambers."

Tauranga City Councillor Catherine Stewart. Photo / Andrew Warner

Catherine Stewart

For the first six years after Catherine Stewart was elected in 2007, she was the only woman on the council.

One of Catherine Stewart's early campaign signs. File photo

One of her legacies was the absence of a wellness centre next to the hot pools at the base of Mauao.

Fighting that "white elephant" project sparked her interest in politics, and it was one of several decisions she was proud to have voted "no" to.

Some, like a museum, she believed in but felt were not a priority.

"It's not easy to say no ... [but] everything that elected members vote 'yes' to has an impact on ratepayers."

Stewart's only regret was saying "yes" in 2017 to a $6.1m redevelopment of Durham St.

She was "gutted" when the budget blew out to almost $10m this year.

What Tauranga City Council's website looked like in 2007. Photo / supplied

Other lowlights included the Bella Vista saga and the 2012 death of council chief executive Ken Paterson.

The highlights, she said, were good decisions made on the back of solid planning and community engagement.

Stewart was planning to move from politics to tourism. She has applied for a passenger vehicle license and wanted to run shore excursions for cruise ship visitors and other tours.



WHO'S RUNNING?

Standing

- Mayor Greg Brownless - announced mayoral contender

- Deputy Mayor Kelvin Clout - announced mayoral contender

- Steve Morris

- Rick Curach

- Larry Baldock

- Bill Grainger

Not standing

- Catherine Stewart

- Max Mason

No comment/undecided

- Leanne Brown

- Terry Molloy

- John Robson