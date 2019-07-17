If you see yourself as a potential leader and are passionate about your district, then now's your chance to give local politics a go and have a say in your community's future.

Nominations for candidates wishing to stand in this year's local council elections open tomorrow and close at noon on Friday, August 16.

Tararua District Council electoral officer Sandy Lowe says anyone wishing to stand as a candidate for any of the available positions should get their nominations in as soon as possible.

"We are encouraging anyone who wants to make a difference in the local community to stand," Lowe says.

"Local government and local democracy are fundamental to our society, giving the opportunity for everyone's voice to be heard.

"Mayors and councillors exercise a leadership role in our towns, cities and regions and represent the views of the community.

"We need a range of elected members of different ages, ethnicities and backgrounds to ensure our council represents the diversity of our community.

"Anyone over the age of 18 can stand for election as long as they are a New Zealand citizen and enrolled on the electoral roll."

Meanwhile, Local Government New Zealand has announced the launch of its Vote 2019 campaign, which aims to lift nationwide voter turnout in local elections and increase people's engagement with their local council.

The national Vote 2019 campaign will showcase the value local government provides to communities across the country, with a strong focus on inspiring more New Zealanders to vote, and building a pool of skilled candidates to stand in their communities.

Anyone interested in becoming a candidate is invited to attend an information session for prospective candidates in the Woodville Community Centre/Supper Room, 62 Ross St, Woodville, at 6.30pm on Monday, July 29.

For further information on standing as a candidate visit www.tararuadc.govt.nz, www.vote2019.co.nz or contact:

• Sandy Lowe, electoral officer 06 374 4080 or 06 376 0110

sandy.lowe@tararuadc.govt.nz.

• Katrina Kerr, deputy electoral officer 06 374 4080 or 06 376 0110 katrina.kerr@tararuadc.govt.nz.

Key dates for the 2019 Local Elections

July 19

Nominations open for candidates. Nominations have to be sent to the electoral officer for the council, district health board or licensing trust. Rolls open for inspection at council offices and other sites locally.

August 16

Nominations close at noon. Rolls close. After this date, anyone entitled to vote but who is not enrolled as an elector, or whose details are incorrectly recorded on the roll, will have to cast a special vote.

August 21

Election date and candidates' names published by electoral officers.

September 20-25

Voting documents delivered to households. Electors can post documents back to electoral officers as soon as they have voted.

October 12

Polling day. The documents must be at the council before voting closes at noon. Preliminary results, ie, after all ordinary votes are counted, will be available as soon as possible afterwards.

October 17-23, or as soon as practicable

Official results, including all valid ordinary votes and special votes, declared.