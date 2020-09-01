The next stage of improvements to Te Ngae Rd is likely to include two different kinds of cycleway, new signalled intersections and four lanes from Iles Rd to Basley Rd.

Waka Kotahi principal transport planner Simon Barnett delivered an update on the next stage of Eastern Corridor project to a Bay of Plenty Regional Council public transport committee meeting last week.

Barnett sought the in-principle support of the regional council to work in collaboration on the project.

On July 1 the Government announced $55m for roading and land development in the area as part of its Crown Infrastructure Partners shovel-ready projects scheme.

Of that, it was expected $35m would be allocated to the State Highway 30 Te Ngae Rd corridor, while $5m would go toward local road improvements and the remaining $15m for bulk stormwater improvements, according to Rotorua Lakes Council documents.

Barnett said the stage two would focus on the strip of Te Ngae Rd between Iles Rd and the airport.

Eastern Corridor stage 2 phase 1 proposed changes. Screenshot / NZTA

However, the initial phase of stage two would focus on Iles Rd to Wharenui Rd and would use the $35m funding, Barnett said.

The project was part of a wider programme of work called Connect Rotorua.

Stage one was still under construction and included the section of Te Ngae Rd from Sala St to Iles Rd. It would cost $17m and was expected to be completed in late 2021.

Barnett's presentation stated aims for stage two - which was pre-design level - were to support housing growth as well as improving connections between State Highway 30 Te Ngae Rd and local roads.

It was also aimed at improving the predictability of transport times and increased safety for all transport types.

Part of what was proposed would see new 3m-wide shared footpaths, his presentation showed.

Barnett said there was also an opportunity to install a separate on-road cycleway and signalised pedestrian crossings.

The proposal also included the destruction of the Te Ngae Rd / Owhata Rd roundabout to be replaced by a signalised intersection.

Eastern Corridor stage 2 phases 2 and 3 proposed changes. Screenshot / NZTA

All existing left-turn slip lanes would also be removed, and Brent Rd would become left in, left out only.

There would also be a mid-block crossing near Puketawhero Park.

"The future stages, timeframes are less certain and they're more developer-led. They would look at progressing out to the airport," Barnett said.

While the initial phase would create four lanes between Iles Rd and Basley Rd, in later phases this would be continued to the airport.

Barnett said designating some of those lanes as either public transport or freight lanes would also be a consideration.

"I'm looking to have the project in the first phase approved to go towards the design phase and thereon the construction", he said.

Chairperson of the committee, regional councillor Andrew von Dadelszen asked Barnett why there were two kinds of cycleways, saying "it just seems an overkill".

Barnett said some cyclists would stay on the road regardless and it was to "allow them a safe buffer" from traffic.

"I'm more than happy to encourage those that have the confidence to do that and to cycle in to work."

Rotorua Lakes Council representative and Lakes Community Board chairman Phill Thomass asked why in later phases the proposal would see the shared path "zig-zagging" back and forth across the road.

Barnett said he couldn't go into detailed answers, but it was, "in a nutshell … a constraint on space".

Proposed changes to the Eastern Corridor Te Ngae Rd. Screenshot / NZTA

"Where they've decided to cross them over is at the mid-block crossings, so you don't have to wait to get to an intersection and backtrack on yourself.

"I know there's a lot of thought behind this, I recognise the comment and I'll make sure that's interrogated again before we close this out."

He said the location of nearby schools was also a factor.

A July Connect Rotorua update stated Waka Kotahi NZTA was working with councils, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, iwi and developers on Eastern Corridor stage two "to ensure we get this right".

"We'll be coming back to the community to share more information about this project soon."

The deadline for community feedback ended today.



EASTERN CORRIDOR STAGE 2 - Proposed improvements

Initial phase (2022)

Basley Rd

• Intersection improvements

• Install traffic lights with two through lanes and a right turn bay

Brent Rd

• Left in / left out only

Owhata Rd

• Intersection upgrade

• Remove roundabout and replace with signalised intersection

Wharenui Rd

• Intersection upgrade

• Install traffic lights at Wharenui intersection

• All existing slip lanes on side streets removed

• Three metre wide shared path, crossing between Basley and Brent Rds near Puketawhero Park

• New on-road cycle lane

• Traffic calming on local roads

• Location of bus stops and pedestrian crossings to be determined

Phase two (2028)

Robinson Avenue

• Intersection upgrade

• Install traffic lights

Gee Rd / Lee Rd

• New intersection

• Combine intersection into one at Lee Rd by realigning Gee Rd

• Install traffic lights

Airport / Eastgate

• Intersection upgrade

• Construct new roundabout at main entrance to Eastgate and new Rotorua Airport access

• Four lanes from Owhata Rd - 616 Te Ngae Rd

• Potential restricted access - Hannah Rd and Charles Rd

Phase three (2035)

• Four lanes from Basley Rd to Owhata Rd