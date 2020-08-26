A funding boost for Crankworx, the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Government and changes to a community funding investment policy will be considered at a Rotorua Lakes Council meeting on Thursday.

A proposed $1.6m funding boost - over seven years - to mountain biking festival Crankworx is likely to receive final sign-off at the meeting, having been recommended to the council by the Strategy, Policy and Finance committee meeting on August 13 with only two councillors opposed.

That meeting heard a presentation from consultant Sharon Van Gulik, who was commissioned by Mountain Bike Events - which runs Crankworx - to perform an independent review into the performance of the event.

At the time, Van Gulik said Crankworx had delivered "exceptional results" but underinvestment meant there was "significant stress" on the event due to its dependency on volunteer work.

"It is not sustainable without increased public investment ... with Covid, [public investment] is even more essential," Van Gulik said.

However, the proposal had copped criticism from councillors Peter Bentley and Reynold Macpherson regarding the justification for the increased cost, while councillor Sandra Kai Fong and Lakes Community Board chairman Phill Thomass had asked about the impact of Covid-19 on the event.

Council strategy manager Jean-Paul Gaston compared Covid-19's risk to the event to the weather, while chief executive Geoff Williams said it was "impossible to predict the … future".

Also for consideration this week would be a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the council and the Government regarding Three Waters Reform.

'Three waters' referred to drinking water, wastewater and stormwater.

In July, the Government announced $761m in funding to upgrade run-down water services nationally.

However, only councils that opted into the programme would be able to access the funding.

Opting in included signing the MOU, which needed to be completed by August 31.

The council would be eligible for $4.71m in funding.

A report prepared by council infrastructure manager Stavros Michael for the August 13 committee meeting stated the council shared the key objectives of the Government's reform proposal.

"There is, however, a considerable level of due diligence that must be applied before a final reform proposal can be recommended and adopted.

"In order to enable meaningful participation in the process to explore options with other territorial local authorities it is necessary to utilise the entry gates proposed [and] required by the Government."

If approved, Thursday's decision could see the memorandum of understanding signed, and would delegate decision making power on the allocation of regional funding to Williams.

Thursday's meeting will also consider amending the council's Community Funding Investment Policy to implement the $1m Community Resilience Fund approved by the 2020/21 Annual Plan, as well as appointing a representative from each of the council, Te Tatau o Te Arawa, the Lakes and Rural community boards to a panel to approve grants.

The council will also consider approving the completion of the exchange of road reserve land for land owned by Pukeroa Lakefront LP, a subsidiary of Pukeroa Oruawhata Trust, on Taui St, Ngongotahā.

The agenda for the meeting stated the exchange was necessary to attain "public corridor continuity between the walking [and] cycling network and the lakefront recreational reserve land.

A batch of amendments to the 2018-2028 Long-Term Plan will also be considered.

According to the agenda, the amendments were required following the council's July 29 agreement to enter into a 10-year $156m contract with the Trility consortium to manage wastewater services.