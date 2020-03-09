One hundred working days into her third term as Rotorua's mayor, Steve Chadwick says she is "absolutely convinced" the city is heading in the right direction under her leadership.

However, some councillors are not so convinced.

Chadwick said her mandate in the election had been to reaffirm the direction set out in Vision 2030, which had been developed under her leadership.

"The public gave a good majority to actually show leadership on carrying on that momentum," she said.

Vision 2030 was a "blueprint to position Rotorua as a place people choose to live, work, play and invest" according to council documents. It had been developed in 2013 to set the "long-term direction for the district".

Vision 2030 was now Vision 2050 according to Chadwick.

After the election, Chadwick told the Rotorua Daily Post portfolios would change to project leader roles.

Chadwick said this was delivered with councillor lead roles.

"Housing is being led by Tania Tapsell. I'll lead the links with central government. We've got the sports and recreation that we've got councillor Kai Fong leading that."

They weren't general areas, she said.

"The climate change action plan is going to be led by Fisher [Wang] and walking beside him - because it's so linked to a liveable community - will be Tania Tapsell, councillor Tapsell. So it's a change from portfolios to projects, and these are the major projects.

Asked what she thought of a perception the council was over-extending on projects like the lakefront, upgrades to the Rotorua Museum and the proposed sports and recreation precinct, Chadwick said it was a "busy council".

"It's an ambitious council.

"The rest of the country looks at us with some degree about what we are achieving, and I'm proud of that."

The key to that was partnerships, she said.

"Council doesn't do it all on our own. We find the right partner and we link with them, and then we can really cook with gas. And we are."

Being a mayor wasn't a "popularity contest".

"It's about getting things done."

She was most proud of the formation of the team of councillors and aspirations in housing coming to fruition.

"The match with the aspirations I could see personally, the need for a housing plan into a housing plan in four months is phenomenal progress.

"I'm very proud of how the executive have worked so hard on this. And now matching it with our aspiration as councillors … on livable communities. That's the biggie."

Also important was progress on major projects, such as the lakefront redevelopment, and upgrades to the museum, aquatic centre, Kuirau Park and Sir Howard Morrison Performing Arts Centre.

"A lot of people were concerned about those projects.

"I always said, if you didn't have a district of which we were proud, we would not get the growth, and we need the growth to have a sustainable future.

"Those things are just as important in a community to get belief in itself as the big infrastructure projects."

It was a "quite a misconception" the council was prioritising those projects over basic infrastructure.

"We are certainly investing in infrastructure.

"We have inherited some old infrastructure that needs upgrading."

Rotorua's wastewater treatment plant was one of those.

All Rotorua Lakes councillors were invited to comment on Chadwick's leadership and performance under a condition of anonymity in order to enable an honest opinion.

They were also invited to give the mayor an overall grade on her performance so far. Three responded.

One councillor offered an overall grade of "no more than a D".

"On building new and pretty structures: B - good but not a priority.

"She should attend to the basics of local government e.g. maintenance of our infrastructure ... roading, footpaths and sewerage before the 'nice to have'"

Another councillor was similarly uncomplimentary.

"She has created strong alliances with selected partners but ignored and alienated other interest groups.

"Perspectives on her leadership are as polarised as her services are divisive.

"An F Grade is warranted."

The third councillor, however, said the mayor was a "tireless worker, team player, honest, fair and highly strategic".

"I don't think she could improve, and in my view it would be arrogant of anyone on our council to suggest that."

Additional reporting by Zizi Sparks