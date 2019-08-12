So few people have put their hands up to be Far North district councillors that some seats could be left unfilled unless there's a late rush of nominations.

At a community board level, interest is in even shorter supply, with just nine nominees for 19 seats so far.

That's a striking contrast with the mayoral election which is shaping up to be an eight-way race.

The cut-off for nominations is noon this Friday. Election day is on October 12.

As of 5pm last Friday — the latest figures available — nominations had been officially received for five mayoral candidates.

They are John Bassett, of Diggers Valley, near Kaitaia, best known for his letters to the editor of the Northland Age; current Mayor John Carter, of Waipapakauri; lodge owner John Levers, of Kerikeri; Deputy Mayor Tania McInnes, of Paihia; and reformed gang member and Man Up coordinator Jay Hepi, of Kaikohe.

Three others have told the Advocate they will put their hats in the ring. The are motoring writer Peter Gill, of Waipapa; councillor and health promoter Dave Hookway, of Waipapa; and rugby league coach John Tahana, of Kaitaia.

In contrast to the crowded mayoral field, as of Friday there were not enough nominations to fill the seats around the council table.

The nominees for the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa ward (four seats) were David Clendon, of Kerikeri, Ann Court, of Waipapa, and Lucie Green, of Kawakawa.

For the Kaikohe-Hokianga ward (three seats) the nominees were Jay Hepi, Sally Macauley and John Vujcich, all of Kaikohe.

For Te Hiku (three seats) the nominees were Dave Collard, of Kaitaia, Mark Osborne, of Coopers Beach, and Mate Radich, of Awanui.

The pickings were even slimmer at the most local level with just two candidates for the Bay of Islands-Whangaroa Community Board (seven seats), three for the Kaikohe-Hokianga Community Board (six seats) and four for Te Hiku Community Board (six seats).