Another collection of entertaining and visually exciting short bike films is heading our way.

Brett Cotter, curator and director of The Big Bike Film Night is approaching the 2020 season with his characteristic enthusiasm.

"I think this could be the best line up, yet," he says.

"This is our sixth collection and features the full array of cycling genres with something for everyone, whatever your ride. Expect action, drama, humour and plenty of inspiration in the 2020 mix with twelve short films being presented."

Advertisement

The Big Bike Film Night returns to the Bay of Plenty visiting Whakatāne's Whakamax on March 9, The Harvest Centre Auditorium in Rotorua, March 10, and the Graeme Young Youth Theatre, Tauranga Boys' College, March 11.

"It's really a dynamic feast of 12 international and New Zealand movies short films devoted to the bicycle and all who ride it," he continues.

The Big Bike Film Night debuted in Taupō and then at the Rotorua Bike Festival in 2014. Since then it's gone from strength to strength playing all over New Zealand and in Australia, as well.

"It's grown quite organically and I get requests from biking enthusiasts all over the country to bring it to their town. In 2020, we're screening TBBFN from Kerikeri to Invercargill, in small town halls and big city cinemas. It means a lot of time on the road. However, the bonus of that is meeting some wonderful people from north to south who all share a passion for bikes and films."

This year's collection includes locations from the unforgiving shores of the Faroe Islands to the urban neighbourhoods of Auckland, to a bike rafting expedition in the West Coast wilderness.

"We search for the very best cycling short films from around the world that are uplifting and tell a story. Above all, this collection celebrates the ordinary bike, with ordinary people and out of the ordinary stories.

"One of the films is a reminder of the importance of finding your 'why' and that with a bike you can find a worthy journey in your own backyard alongside a movie that shows inspiration can come in all shapes and sizes, sometimes that shape and size is an unwavering seven-year-old girl who likes to ride BMX."

There's more - three adventurers bike rafting across one of New Zealand's most remote National Parks, a tale of trees, traps and trails, two friends on an environmental mission, a passage of three first-timers on their way to IRONMAN TAUPŌ (including Tauranga's Steven Nadollek, who's heart stopped for 14 minutes while training for the Auckland half IRONMAN four years ago), and an uplifting story about the power of two wheels and a community built through bicycling.

Advertisement

"There's also a part documentary/part fantasy with mountain bike illustrations that will have you looking for your rig and heading down the trail in search of the same kind of magic, all in the mix, "says Brett.

"The Big Bike Film Night celebrates cycling in all its glorious shapes and forms and whether you're a bike or cinematography fan or a bit of both, this is something that everyone should see."

More information and online ticket sales are at www.bigbikefilmnight.nz (with door sales on the night subject to availability).