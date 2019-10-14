It's been billed as a Māori-centric hotel that will be "unlike anything else in the world." The iwi-backed project will also feature a commercial centre and those behind the project say more than 100 workers will be needed to build it. City and business leaders have welcomed the plans saying it illustrates growing investor confidence in the area.


An $80 million commercial centre and Māori-centric hotel is planned for Rotorua's CBD.

Rotomā No.1 Incorporation has announced plans for the multimillion-dollar ''wood-first'' Māori commercial centre and a neighbouring 174 room hotel.

It is expected to create up to 120 jobs.

