A new app is being launched by a Rotorua tech company to better streamline the global event, Crankworx.

The Crankworx World Tour app was developed by Rotorua tech company Salt & Tonic and streamlines event management tasks and automates schedule changes.

The app will be for volunteers, competitors and spectators alike.

It was piloted at Crankworx, Whistler, in Canada this month and is now set to launch at the other world tour stops next year.

Advertisement

"The best thing for the multitude of teams is that there's one, consistent source of the truth," Salt & Tonic director Matt Browning said.

Browning developed the app and was inspired after taking on the role of Crankworx Rotorua volunteer manager last year.

"I found the existing volunteer management system challenging to use with a lot of different platforms and spreadsheets trying to serve multiple purposes," he said.

One of the most popular events of the nine-day Crankworx Whistler event is the Red Bull Joyride with over 30,000 spectators. Photo / Fraser Britton

"After talking to others on the team managing areas such as media, production, schedules, athletes, operations, sponsors and VIPs, I discovered there was a gap in the market for effective and integrated software to assist everyone in their roles."

Crankworx World Tour general manager Darren Kinnaird said the app allowed Crankworx event information, schedule changes and updates to be communicated quickly and seamlessly to event attendees.

Browning researched the event management team's needs and delved into everyone's day-to-day tasks to identify where software could make a positive impact.

"We now truly understand the scope and magnitude of a major international event like Crankworx," Browning said.

"We are humbled to be at the centre, creating software which makes events run smoother, with less stress."

Advertisement

The app has two main features.

A management tool which will allow the organising committee to schedule all the events of the festival, with a filter for teams and groups to see what was relevant for them.

Competitors and spectators will be able to see the main schedule.

Competitors will be able to see their accreditation pick up times, event training times and competitor briefings.

The second feature will tag all the events in relation to each other.

All schedules will be updated if something, like a rain delay, pushed an event back when previously it was a manual update to multiple schedules and segments.