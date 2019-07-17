What do a fashion designer, a medical marijuana research company cofounder and a fighter of homelessness have in common?

They will all be offering wisdom and inspiration into how social good and business success go hand-in-hand next month.

The Rotorua Innovation Festival Taiopenga Auaha 2019 is the city's newest event series spread over four days, lead by high profile, award-winning and inspirational speakers.

The festival was developed to provide inspiration, knowledge and ideas to

• improve our world with a focus on youth, well-being and the environment

• launch and grow enterprises

• showcase commercial innovation and success

• fund new and existing social enterprises.

The local initiative is run in partnership by Firestation, Rotorua Lakes Council, Rotorua Energy Charitable Trust, and Rotorua X with the hope of becoming an annual feature.

There will be three keynote speakers: Annah Stretton, Mark Lucas and Tiny Deane.

Stretton is recognised as one of New Zealand's leading entrepreneurs and woman with many hats and sharing her insights to her success.

As well as a successful fashion label and start-up business in the dog wellness industry, she is also an author, blogger, publisher and public speaker.

And if that did not keep her busy enough, she has launched a social enterprise RAW (Reclaim Another Woman), for socially disadvantaged women in New Zealand.

Stretton will open the festival sharing her insights to her success.

She will also run a clinic talking about how she used her business mind to set-up her successful social enterprise making a difference to women in prison.

Mark Lucas, chief executive and co-founder of Cannasouth, a medical marijuana research company poised for growth, is the second keynote speaker.

Lucas will speak about what is happening in this industry, co-founding a company in a ground-breaking industry and listing on the New Zealand Stock Exchange.

Rotorua's Tiny Deane, a solution provider to help reduce homelessness in Rotorua and Taupo, will close the festival.

He will talk about how he got funded and the difference he is making to some of New Zealand's most vulnerable.

Firestation is a business growth centre and event director Darren McGarvie said there was a focus to bring together a wide range of speakers to share knowledge and showcase award-winning initiatives.

"For non-profits, some of the sessions include getting sponsorship, running effective boards through to understanding your financial numbers," he said.

"There is also a Grant Panel Q&A with representatives from the leading grant providers in the Bay of Plenty."

Those in the commercial sector could go to sessions on angel investment, workplace lighting, launching eco-friendly brands.

Unless specified, all sessions will be held at Rotorua Lakes Council.

The festival will begin on Monday, August 5 at 9am and finish on August 8 after Deane's keynote address.

Registration and the full timetable is available online.