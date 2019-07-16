Te Arawa is being spoilt for choice with 23 candidates running for a spot on Te Tatau o Te Arawa Board.

The board was established three years ago to guide the partnership with Rotorua Lakes Council and represent the diverse voices of Te Arawa.

Voting packs will be sent out this week to all eligible voters registered with Te Arawa Lakes Trust and there is an opportunity to vote online.

There are 14 positions to be filled on the board.

This is made up of one Pan-Te Arawa Entities seat, one Koeke seat, six Iwi/Hapū seats, two Ngāti Whakaue seats, and two seats in each of Rangatahi and Land Trusts/Incorporations.

Te Tatau o Te Arawa manahautū and deputy returning officer Jude Pani said she was blown away by the calibre of candidates.

"Not only have many of our current members put their hands up again, but we've got a whole new wave who've come on-board, so we're spoilt for choice with the calibre."

Pani said it is important individuals take this opportunity to cast their votes as those voted in would provide input into the governance of the city and bring a Te Arawa perspective.

"This is about who Te Arawa want to represent them on the Te Tatau Board," Pani said.

"Their voice will be heard around the decision-making table."

She said Te Tatau o Te Arawa had made a difference over the past triennium, establishing what this partnership means for Te Arawa.

Candidates could see the partnership is real, Pani said, and over the next three years hoped to build on the Te Arawa vision and Rotorua Reorua, and the manawhenua capability project will be advanced."

Anyone not registered with Te Arawa Lakes Trust but still want to vote, have until August 7 to register.

Voting closes on August 9, preliminary results will be available the day after, and final results will be announced on August 31.

Election candidates

Pan-Te Arawa Entities

• Eugene Berryman-Kamp

Koeke

• Dr Ken Kennedy

• Kiri Potaka-Dewes

Iwi/Hapu

• Potaua Biasiny-Tule

• Aroha Bray

• Ngaroma (Mala) Grant

• George Haimona

• Eraia Kiel

• Gina Mohi

• Dr Kēpa Morgan

• Paora Te Hurihanganui

• Te Taru White

Ngāti Whakaue

• Kingi Biddle

• Te Mauri Kingi

• Rangitiaria Tibble

Rangatahi

• Danielle Marks

• Whakaue Savage

• Kahutapeka Ututaonga

• Jessie-Jade Witeri

Land Trusts/Incorporations

• Roku Mihinui

• Tina Ngatai

• Geoff Rolleston

• Rawiri Waru.