A suspected stolen vehicle was engulfed in flames in Rotorua last night.

Police were called to the scene at the bottom of the cul-de-sac on Opal Pl about 10.45pm to reports of a vehicle on fire.

A police media spokeswoman said it appeared the car was stolen but no arrests had been made.

Firefighters battled the single-vehicle fire for 30 minutes.

A Fire and Emergency NZ media spokesman said the vehicle was "well involved" when they arrived.

A witness said he walked passed the scene around 10pm and there were "about a dozen" people standing around.