Two motorcyclists have moderate injuries after a collision with a car near Tamaki Village.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 3pm today to a crash involving a car and two motorbikes on State Highway 5 near the intersection of Tumunui and Highlands Loop Rds.

29/06/19 14:55: Traffic incident in Tumunui. 2 patients treated, 2 patients transported to Rotorua Hospital. No further details available. https://t.co/25L3mCoZqO — St John (@StJohnAlerts) June 29, 2019

Police said there was oil on the road which was waiting to be cleared but did not know if there were traffic delays.

A St John spokeswoman said two patients had moderate injuries.

They had been taken to Rotorua Hospital.

A woman who drove past the scene said it looked as though the crash was between a motorbike and a van with a trailer.

"The bike was in between the van and the trailer. It didn't look good," she said.