Two motorcyclists have moderate injuries after a collision with a car near Tamaki Village.
Police were called to the scene shortly before 3pm today to a crash involving a car and two motorbikes on State Highway 5 near the intersection of Tumunui and Highlands Loop Rds.
Police said there was oil on the road which was waiting to be cleared but did not know if there were traffic delays.
A St John spokeswoman said two patients had moderate injuries.
Advertisement
They had been taken to Rotorua Hospital.
A woman who drove past the scene said it looked as though the crash was between a motorbike and a van with a trailer.
"The bike was in between the van and the trailer. It didn't look good," she said.