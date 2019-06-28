Police and the Armed Offenders Squad were called to gang fighting for nearly two hours near the Gateway Funeral Home in Whakatāne last night.

They were called to the confrontation on the street between gang members at 6 last night on Awatapu Drive, Whakatāne.

A police media spokeswoman said reports indicated weapons were involved but it was unclear what they were.

She said it appeared to be related to a tangi.

AOS were on the scene as a precaution and there were no injuries.

The confrontation ended nearly two hours later and people had moved on by 7.40pm.