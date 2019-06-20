One person has been injured after a small truck went off the road and crashed into a tree near Hell's Gate, Rotorua.

Police were called to crash at 4.02pm on State Highway 30, near the intersection of Lake Rotokawau Rd.

A police media spokeswoman said one person was in the truck but was now out and the road was not blocked.

Ambulance was called at 3.59pm and were now at the scene but there were no updates regarding injuries at this stage.

A fire communications spokesman said it was a light truck carrying furniture.

More to come.