An early morning police chase ended with a car crash in Rotorua about 3am today.
A police media spokesman said police located a "vehicle of interest" at Spinel Pl which then failed to stop.
The vehicle fled from police and collided with a parked car at the intersection of Susan St and Clayton Rd about 3am.
No injuries were reported.
A resident who lived in the area saw the carnage this morning.
"You can see where the car has lost control and scraped a tree, then gone across a lawn and over a double garage and landed on a purple Mitsubishi," he said.
"It seems to have been quite the crash."
No arrests had been made and inquiries were ongoing.