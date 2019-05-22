An early morning police chase ended with a car crash in Rotorua about 3am today.

A police media spokesman said police located a "vehicle of interest" at Spinel Pl which then failed to stop.

The vehicle fled from police and collided with a parked car at the intersection of Susan St and Clayton Rd about 3am.

No injuries were reported.

Advertisement

A resident who lived in the area saw the carnage this morning.

"You can see where the car has lost control and scraped a tree, then gone across a lawn and over a double garage and landed on a purple Mitsubishi," he said.

"It seems to have been quite the crash."

No arrests had been made and inquiries were ongoing.