Police are investigating a car fire at Kaingaroa Forest on Monday which was stolen.

Firefighters responded to a fire in the residential area in Kaingaroa Forest Village southeast of Rotorua around 8.15am on Monday on Dun Rd near Daniel St and Middle Rd.

Kaingaroa Fire Brigade officer in charge Ken Austin told the Rotorua Daily Post it was initially deemed to be a bush fire but was found to be a car.

It was in a bush area within the residential area.

Advertisement

It was passed on to police who were called to the scene at 10.30am.

Police are still trying to find and notify the car owner.

A police spokeswoman confirmed said the burnt car was stolen and the incident is being investigated.