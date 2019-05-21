Police are yet to release details on the suspicious death of a Te Puke man last weekend.

A police spokeswoman said they were unable to release the name of the man found dead behind the Te Puke Memorial Hall about 4pm on Saturday, May 11 and investigations were ongoing.

He was in his 50s and his death is being treated as suspicious.

Scott Nicholson, general manager at EmpowermentNZ, said the man was known to the organisation.

Advertisement

EmpowermentNZ provides a range of services to homeless and struggling people in the Te Puke district including meals, a foodbank and a drop-in centre.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the vicinity of the service lane at the rear of the Te Puke Memorial Hall and Library between 5pm on May 10 and 4pm on May 11.

Police can be contacted on 07 577 4384. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.