Only a bit of spilled milk, so no need to cry after a milk tanker jack-knifed this morning on SH38, South East of Rotorua.

Police were called to the scene between Okaro Rd and Rotomahana Rd at 9.45am.

A Fonterra spokeswoman said they could confirm the driver was fine and there was "only a bit of milk spillage" which had been sorted by fire crews.

An ambulance was dispatched from Rotorua but was not needed due to driver's minor injuries.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A police spokeswoman said the truck was positioned across the road and the road was still closed to traffic.

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

Man killed in Kawerau roadside shootout named

22 Feb, 2019 12:21pm
5 minutes to read
ROTORUA DAILY POST

Rotorua teacher acknowledged at education awards

22 Feb, 2019 6:01pm
3 minutes to read
ROTORUA DAILY POST

Woman who stole from elderly mother sentenced

22 Feb, 2019 10:39am
2 minutes to read
ROTORUA DAILY POST

Relive country memories at tractor show

22 Feb, 2019 9:24am
2 minutes to read