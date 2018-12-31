The annual Rotorua Glo festival is set to end 2018 with a bang.

Hundreds have gathered at the Village Green from 4.30pm, to secure a good spot for the night of music, food trucks, fireworks and film.

Families have packed blankets and picnics to sit back and relax in the sun at the smoke and alcohol-free event.

At 5pm Remaster Music took the stage, followed by tunes from DJ Pete for the kid's disco.

The cast of Madagascar: A Musical Adventure then performed a preview snippet ahead of their shows at the Rotorua Energy Events Centre next month.

Oscar-winning kids' film Coco has just begun on the big screen.

It was the pick of the bunch after a movie poll on Facebook.

Rotorua mother, Sinead O'Connor, told the Rotorua Daily Post that she came along every year.

"We parents take all the young cousins along in our extended family. It's a bit of fun and we love the fireworks."

Zariah Lomas, 8, left, and Isabella O'Connor were on their feet for the tunes at the Rotorua Glo Festival at the Village Green. Photo / Stephen Parker

Fellow local Layla Fretton returned for the first time since her childhood.

"The movie Coco and the fireworks were what made us come along this year. There seems to be more of a focus on the kids."

Her daughter, Alaye, 5, said fireworks were "the best".

"I love that they're so colourful."

Alia Ryan, the managing director of Boost Fundraising and Events and the festival project manager for Rotorua Lakes Council, said: "All of the team that were involved have enjoyed organising it, but they are really happy to see it come to an end too."

After 8pm, MC Mercia Yates will introduce the second bracket of Rotorua performers, such as the Geyser Chiefs, and at 9.30pm the 15-minute fireworks extravaganza will finish off the night.

Mahons Amusements is also next door hosting the Rotorua Mega Fun Carnival, for extra family fun.

MetService has predicted the weather will remain fine with westerly breezes for the rest of the night.