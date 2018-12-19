Rotorua is gearing up for a busy festive season, and Rotorua GLO Festival is Rotorua's offering for end-of-year celebrations.

GLO Festival starts at 4.30pm on December 31 with the multi award-winning animated Disney feature Coco – voted by the Rotorua public as their movie choice for the night, followed by local entertainment including music students from Toi Ohomai, 2018 Miss Rotorua contestants, a kids' disco, DJ Pete Makiha and music from Remaster and the Geyser Chiefs.

The evening will finish with a spectacular 15-minute fireworks display at 9.30pm on the lakefront.

A range of food will also be available from mobile food vendors and Mahons Amusements are next door.

To ensure the evening is kept family friendly, the event is smoke-free, alcohol-free, and the council asks that people only bring picnic blankets and chairs – no gazebos or tents – to ensure everyone has a great view of the movie and stage.

To finish 2018 with a bang, visit the @rotoruaglofestival Facebook page to say what you love most about Rotorua's GLO Festival and be in to win a VIP Family Prize Pack valued at nearly $450. The prize includes food and entertainment vouchers to use on the night plus family passes to a range of fantastic Rotorua attractions and shows.

The lineup

4.30pm: Music and food trucks

6pm: Coco – movie on big screen

8pm: Live music continues

9.30pm: Fireworks spectacular

9.45pm: Evening concludes