Next weekend the Māori Ferns take on the Indigenous All Stars at Cbus Super Stadium on the Gold Coast. In their camp will be a pair of Te Arawa brothers who are well aware of the significance of the fixture.

For Te Arawa brothers Rusty, 51, and Hammond Matua, 42, being able to combine their respect for their culture and the sport they love is a dream come true.

The pair, who grew up in Auckland but are of Te Arawa descent, share a passion for rugby league. Next weekend they will be at the NRL All Stars event on the Gold Coast playing integral roles with the Māori Ferns as they aim to repeat last year's victory over the Indigenous All Stars.

While they grew up in Auckland, the Matua brothers are deeply connected with their Te Arawa roots and regularly visit their marae in Matata.

Rusty is the head coach of the side, as he was last year, and Hammond is the Pou Tikanga - instructor in Māori customary knowledge - and composed the side's haka; Te Raukura Māori.

Hammond, a former Manurewa Marlins prop and New Zealand Māori representative player, is the Pou Tikanga - instructor in Māori customary knowledge - and composed the side's haka, Te Raukura Māori.

"The haka draws on their place in the Māori world," Hammond said.

"It explores the femininity, history, lineage and influence of Māori female Gods. It describes how women can connect to a talent they naturally possess."

The victorious Māori Ferns lift the trophy at the Indigenous Women's All Stars game last year. Photo / Photosport

Rusty said it was "a huge honour and a privilege" to coach the side.

"To represent our people at this level is really special, especially for me and my brother Hammond - we're very passionate league people and also passionate about being Māori and representing Māori as well.

"It's an amazing opportunity, it really means a lot and it's very special."

Last year, in front of an 18,000 strong crown in Melbourne, the Māori Ferns produced an 8-4 win over the Indigenous All Stars. Rusty said the goal going into last year's game was to make sure the team was fit, which paid off as they held on for the win under pressure.

The goal for this year has been to ensure the team is "super fit".

"Credit to the NRL, they hosted us really well and I felt so glad for the girls that they were treated like the rugby league stars that they are. Just to be hosted in that regard and for us to be involved in a pinnacle event in the NRL is pretty amazing.

Māori Ferns coach Rusty Matua. Photo / Photosport

"The girls really enjoyed the experience and learned a lot, we all did, and there were a lot of things coming back that we thought we could do better. While we were happy that we won last year, we had a debrief straight away and felt we could be better and that's what it has been about from the outset this year.

"We all felt the experience would certainly make us wiser going forward and we've looked to improve in our preparation and show up in even better condition than last year. We knew our natural talent was undeniable but the real key to victory in Australia was to be fit."

Last month, the team, which includes Te Arawa's Kerehitina Matua, Corban McGregor and Krystal Rota, attended a training camp at Waahi Pā in Huntly.

Te Arawa's Kerehitina Matua makes a run for the Māori Ferns during the 2019 Indigenous Women's All Stars game in Melbourne. Photo / Photosport

Alongside high-level training exercises, the players were taught about the mana of Māori women.

"The girls loved it," Rusty said.

"It was the first time Australian Māori players Corban and Raecene McGregor [who are not related] had been on a marae. The whakawhanaungatanga (establishing relationships), that old-style marae life where everyone worked alongside each other helped our teamwork."

The women's All Stars match on February 22 will be followed by the corresponding men's fixture.

The Māori All Stars men's team includes Te Arawa representation as well with Mount Maunganui born Briton Nikora, who had a breakout year for the Cronulla Sharks last year, in the squad.

The team also includes Bailey Simonsson, the son of Tauranga born former All Black Paul Simonsson. Bailey, who was born in Australia, also flirted with rugby union, playing for the Bay of Plenty Steamers and All Blacks Sevens in 2018 before returning to Australia to play for the Canberra Raiders in the NRL last year.

The women's All Stars game kicks off at 7.10pm (NZT) on Saturday, February 22, followed by the men's fixture at 10.10pm.

Māori Ferns Squad:

Harata Butler (Tainui), Sarina Clark (Tainui), Tanika Jazz Bell-Noble (Ngāti Maniapoto), Laishon Jones (Ngāti Tuwharetoa), Amber Kani (Ngāti Porou), Kerehitina Matua (Te Arawa, Tuhoe), Raecene McGregor (Ngāti Whātua), Corban McGregor (Te Arawa), Capri Paekau (Waikato, Tuwharetoa), Krystal Rota (Te Arawa), Christyl Stowers (Ngapuhi), Kiana Takairangi (Ngāti Kahungunu), Jonsal Tautari (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine), Botille Vette-Welsh (Te Rarawa), Maddison Weatherall (Ngāti Kuri), Geneva Webber (Ngapuhi), Geneva Webber (Ngapuhi), Kathleen Wharton (Ngapuhi), Kat Wira-Kohu (Tuhoe, Ngāti Hine).

Māori All Stars Men's Squad:

Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Te Atiawa), Adam Blair (Ngapuhi), Jesse Bromwich (Ngāti Paoa), Kenny Bromwich (Ngāti Paoa), Corey Harawira-Naera (Ngapuhi, Ngāti Awa), Jahrome Hughes (Ngapuhi), Isaac Luke (Nga Ruahine Rangi), Esan Masters (Ngāti Maniapoto), Briton Nikora (Ngāti Maniapoto, Te Arawa, Ngāti Awa), Kodi Nikorima (Ngai Tahu, Nga Rauru), Kalyn Ponga (Te Ati Haunui a Paparangi), Kevin Proctor (Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngapuhi), Bailey Simonsson (Ngāti Ranginui), Brandon Smith (Te Rarawa), Brad Takairangi (Ngāti Kahungunu), James Tamou (Muapoko), Zane Tetevano (Ngāti Maniapoto), Dylan Walker (Ngāti Kahungunu), Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (Ngāti Maru), Malakai Watene-Zelezniak (Ngāti Maru).