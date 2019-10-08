COMMENT

The 2019 NRL season is over. After all the ups and downs, the big hits and the controversial calls, it was the Sydney Roosters who became the first side since the Broncos of 1992-93 to win back-to-back Grand Finals, beating the Canberra Raiders 14-8 on Sunday. This week, sports reporter David Beck has taken a look back at the season that was and handed out his 2019 NRL awards. From the best player in the competition to the most outrageous moment, here is who made the cut.

Player of the Year

I'll start with the easiest one. Roosters fullback

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: