Two days after the best rugby league teams in Australia contested the NRL Grand Final, a group of men fixated on getting there one day will be in action in Rotorua.

The New South Wales Country Under-23 side, brimming with players teetering on the edge of making it in the NRL, will play a North Island selection, featuring Ōtūmoetai Eels and Mariners players Tama Renton and Pone Kahotea and coached by Pāpāmoa Bulldogs and Coastline Mariners coach Jock Nicholson, in Rotorua tomorrow night.

While under-23 suggests relative inexperience, the players are guided by a group of men who, between them,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Old teammates