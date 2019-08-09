The Ōtūmoetai Eels have their shot at glory tomorrow as they attempt to take the under-17 Waikato League title.

Ōtūmoetai take on Turangawaewae in Hamilton and Eels coach Rob Taingahue is quietly confident.

"It is very exciting. There are some experienced 17-year-olds and quality 16-years-olds in our team. The older boys have been leading the team on and off the paddock and as a coach I am really rapt to see these boys develop," Taingahue says.

"We are a very skilful team and we have power runners and a massive forward pack. We also have quality halves who can direct it around the paddock. I am stoked with how they are progressing and it is hard to select a 17 for game day."

Ōtūmoetai earned their place in the final after beating Taniwharau 20-16 in Saturday's semifinal. Taingahue described beating Taniwharau as getting over a "mental block" after having previously been unsuccessful against the Waikato side this season.

Taingahue believes Turangawaewae will provide another tough challenge. In their three meetings this year, Turangawaewae have won twice with Ōtūmoetai taking the honours in the other match.

"Against a quality side like Turangawaewae, our boys have to stay connected. They will have to communicate well and turn up with the right attitude. They have to believe in themselves and that is something they have shown after beating Taniwharau."

Johnlees Faulkner is looking forward to getting on the field with his teammates tomorrow, and hopes to end the season on a high.

"So far the season's been pretty good. Got the final coming up this weekend, we're playing Turangawaewae. We've beaten them twice before so hoping to wreck them in the final," Faulkner says.

Finals day at Resthills Park in Hamilton will also include the premier men's final between Taniwharau and College Old Boys. The Eels senior team were beaten 34-8 by College Old Boys in last Saturday's semifinal. The premier two final has Te Awamutu Firehawks taking on Hamilton City Tigers.

Waikato Rugby League grand finals - Saturday, July 10:

Resthills Sports Park, Hamilton

Under-17: Turangawaewae v Ōtūmoetai Eels, 11.30am.

Premier two: Te Awamutu Fire Hawks v Hamilton City Tigers, 1pm.

Premier one: Taniwharau v College Old Boy, 3.30pm.