At the crack of dawn, Kaitiaki Broughton makes the trip from his home in Maraenui to train at the EIT Institute of Sport & Health - a privilege which is not lost on the 14-year-old.

Since being scouted while playing rugby at Napier Boys' High School more than six months ago, the promising league star has benefitted from the guidance of strength and conditioning coach, Raun Makirere-Haerewa and sports development manager, Joe Payton.

But the transformation hasn't just been with Kaitiaki. His whole family have adopted a healthier lifestyle.

Mother, Renee Broughton says since Kaitiaki has been involved, they are a lot more active and it has brought them closer as a family.

"Firstly he's getting knowledge, and getting strength and conditioning and getting encouragement. But because he's making an effort, the whole family's started making an effort."

Renee, who has depression, has found exercise beneficial for her, and her husband, who recently had knee reconstruction surgery.

"My daughter plays netball, so she goes running with her brothers and his older brother plays rugby, so its a family thing."

Renee, who is originally from Hawke's Bay, moved back with her husband and three youngest children last year.

A downside of the move was the lack of rugby league.

"He always played league over there, that's probably the big reason we stayed in Australia."

Kaitiaki says he feels fitter, stronger, and more knowledgeable with the workshops.

"Before I didn't really want to go to these trainings, I just wanted to stay home and sleep in. but when I started coming, it just made me want to go more."

He hopes to one day play for the Warriors.

The Hawke's Bay Community Fitness Centre Trust has been working with young athletes showing potential in their chosen sports, since 2016.

Until now, this has been run out of a temporary gym, which was relocated to the new EIT Institute of Sport & Health, on July 1.

Trust chairman Sir Graeme Avery said: "as a Trust, our vision all along has been to help people in Hawke's Bay live longer and healthier lives, as well as support our young athletes in achieving their sporting potential, so stories like this give us confidence we are heading in the right direction".

"It is not uncommon for talented athletes to fall through the support structure in our region, for one reason or another, and this is something our various Athlete Development programmes are aspiring to bridge," he said.

Avery said this story is one of many examples of the trust's programmes having a positive impact that extends beyond just the athlete themselves.

"Through engagement with our Athlete Development Programme, a talented young athlete has the support and guidance he needs to reach his sporting potential.

"To learn that this is having a flow-on impact on the wider whanau – with a renewed sense of focus on a healthy and active lifestyle is just fantastic."

Sport & Health development manager Marcus Agnew said: "it's brilliant hearing this sort of positive feedback from parents and the community".

"We always believed that our new programmes and expert trainers would inspire not just young kids, but their families and communities as well.

"The more we can get our whole society mixing and working together on their fitness, under the same roof, with the same trainers, the bigger the community impact will be.

"Now with this inspiring new facility, we can break down even more barriers – we can really use sport as a vehicle to inspire more hard-working and health focused communities, therefore less strain on our health system, and more talented sports people fulfilling their potential."