At the crack of dawn, Kaitiaki Broughton makes the trip from his home in Maraenui to train at the EIT Institute of Sport & Health - a privilege which is not lost on the 14-year-old.

Since being scouted while playing rugby at Napier Boys' High School more than six months ago, the promising league star has benefitted from the guidance of strength and conditioning coach, Raun Makirere-Haerewa and sports development manager, Joe Payton.

But the transformation hasn't just been with Kaitiaki. His whole family have adopted a healthier lifestyle.

Mother, Renee Broughton says since Kaitiaki has been involved, they are

