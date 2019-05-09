Visitors to Northland's popular Kai Iwi Lakes are set to enjoy new shower and toilet blocks as well as a campervan dump station after approved funding from the Government.

The new facilities will be built from September at Lake Waikare at a cost of $140,500.

The lakes are an increasingly popular destination, and the Kaipara District Council said it was thrilled the additional funding would allow the project to get under way and to better meet the needs of visitors.

Campsites at Promenade Point and Pine Beach have shower and toilet blocks, but the Domain is currently without a dump station which can limit how long a campervan stays.

Lake Waikare on the other side of the Domain from Pine Beach is becoming an increasingly popular location for events.

"Well frequented by motorhomes and campervans, along with its swimming pontoon and newly installed picnic tables, Lake Waikare is an ideal location for additional toilets and campervan facilities" KDC acting chief executive Peter Tynan said.

"Over the last two years, Kaipara District Council has invested in walking and cycling tracks around the lakes, with ongoing improvements planned, thus giving visitors and locals even more reason to enjoy this beautiful part of Kaipara."

Kai Iwi Lakes offers a series of deep, fresh water dune lakes located in the Taharoa Domain, an extensive recreational reserve, and is described as Kaipara's very own "hidden gem" on the Twin Coast Discovery Highway map promoted by Northland Inc.