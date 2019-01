Police are trying to establish how a woman died at a home at Lake Rotoma.

Officers were called to a home on the eastern shores of the lake about 12.30pm on Saturday.

A police spokeswoman said "someone called saying they hadn't seen her [the woman] since Christmas. There's no indication it's suspicious however the formalities are ongoing."

The Rotorua Daily Post saw police officers in white suits inspecting the property on State Highway 30 on Saturday afternoon .

