"We want to get our hands on that cup," said Kesomi Tuataa, when the Katikati Advertiser asked players in the Katikati College junior rugby team how they felt about playing in the Bay of Plenty Rugby Union's Secondary Schools Mohi Cup competition this season.

The Mohi Cup has been put up by the BOP Rugby Union in honour of Dini Mohi who attended Rotorua Boys' High School and played 1st XV for them and club rugby for Rotorua Old Boys. Mohi played 156 games for the Bay of Plenty Steamers and was in the Maori All Blacks.

Bay Rugby's Vision of Schools rugby is to foster a life long love of the game. In 2020 the focus is on establishing relationships with junior and senior clubs and working together to grow the game and provide positive experiences.

To encourage young people into the sport the model is that we've got cups, said Bay Rugby's Secondary Schools Rugby manager Ian Parata who visited Katikati College last Thursday. He told the young players the game was not about winning, the focus was on participation and having fun.

Parata said they are changing the philosophy and have named cups after rugby legends for each of the nine competitions, ie the Sam Cane cup for 1st XV premiers Mike Delaney cup, U16, Hika Reid cup U15, Chris Grinter U14 cup for schools that play 12 to 18 kids and U14 Nathan Harris Cup for schools that have up to 22 players.

BOP Rugby Union secondary schools rugby manager Ian Parata speaking to the junior team at Katikati College last week.

"If a team has 15 players, just enough, or at half-time have a new team of 13 players or only train one day a week - it's not how strong or weak, we still want you to play footie.

"It's not about the quality of the school, we want it to be about fair competition."

Parata said teams that come first or second in their finals cup all come to championship day and win a gold medal.

"It's the same medal in all competitions — you are all champions. It's about you and finding a place in a cup competition. We want you guys to have fun and enjoy your footie."

This is the first time in three years that the college has fielded a Year 8-10 junior team. Team coach Paul Hodson said after last year's issues it's great to have all the kids who want to play actually being able to play.

"We had some really unlucky boys last year where the rules didn't allow them to participate due to weight and/or age restrictions, but in credit to those boys, they still trained with us and turned up to support their mates at the games."

Hodson said he is pleased that this new competition caters for everyone.

"The lads are raring to go! We also have a new coach this year so the guys are looking forward to working hard for Logan Ward as well."

The aim of the junior team is to provide a playing platform in between club rugby and 1st XV rugby, team manager Liza Hodson said.

"The recent success of our 1st XV team has been incredibly positive for the school, so we want to ensure we do as much as possible to keep this momentum going."

Katikati College 1st XV coached by Leander Huirangi won 2nd division last year so will play in the Baywide 1st division this year.

Liza said people often think you have to go to a large school, for example, Tauranga Boy's College, to be noticed in sport, particularly rugby.

"We want to ensure that we give our local boys the same exposure that students from large schools get. Along the way, we are promoting grassroots rugby in our local community.

"There is something special about seeing the grandstand of a rural rugby club packed on a Saturday morning!"

College sports co-ordinator Juliet Dunlop-Fraser said Ian Parata has a close and supportive relationship with the school, coming out at least once every season to talk or have a training with the rugby players of all ages.

He provides support and gear, this time delivering 10 rugby balls - game balls from the BOP Steamers - training bibs, cones, a first aid kit and strapping.

The season starts on July 25 and the team has pre-season games on June 20 with a triple header at Katikati Rugby Club on June 27 when the juniors will play a curtainraiser at Moore Park, with the 1st XV and Katikati seniors also playing.