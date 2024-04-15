Janet Holborow (back, second from right) and many of the other people involved next to one of the signs.

Janet Holborow (back, second from right) and many of the other people involved next to one of the signs.

Paekākāriki is well known by Kāpiti locals for its inclusivity – and new rainbow signs are the village’s next way of celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

The signs are the newest rainbow addition in the park, following the 2020 revamp of the playground to make it more colourful.

The new signs were installed at Campbell Park earlier this month by Kāpiti Coast District Council in collaboration with the Paekākāriki Community Board – a place that Mayor Janet Holborow said was a focal point for the community with its sports field, skate park, playground equipment and stunning views across to Kāpiti Island.

Campbell Park is also the location of many special events and festivals – including the annual Paekākāriki Pride Parade which kicks off in the park and celebrates people in the LGBTQ+ group.

“It’s an ideal location to showcase village pride.”

The signs created a splash of colour and vibrancy which reflected the character of the village, Holborow said.

One of the rainbow signs. Photo / Grace Odlum

“Paekākāriki takes great pride in being an inclusive and welcoming community, and our residents wanted the signage to reflect these values.”

The rainbow signs were something residents had been wanting to see for a while. Initially, they wanted the existing sign lettering to be painted in a rainbow of colours, but as council signage was standardised across the whole district that kind of customisation was not possible.

Paekākāriki Community Board member Christian Judge said the board worked with the community and the council’s parks team to find a compromise and opted to incorporate a rainbow into the structure.

“We worked with the community and local schools to understand their wishes for this space.”

The signs were designed and constructed by Paraparaumu-based company Studio Signs and “connect with Campbell Park’s rainbow-coloured play equipment″, Judge said.

“Rainbow colours are a symbol of inclusion and that means so much for our residents.

“It’s a playful and eye-catching addition to the playground that children enjoy, and we hope the new signs bring joy and delight to all members of our community.”