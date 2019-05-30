Hawke's Bay youth leaving Oranga Tamariki care will receive a helping hand from the Government to prevent them falling into the laps of the region's gangs.

Budget 2019 contains $153.7 million of funding to build a new nationwide Transition Support Service which is expected to help around 3000 young people over the next four years after it starts on July 1.

The funds will be invested over four years for Oranga Tamariki to build the transition service for young people leaving the care and youth justice system.

Deputy chief executive of Voices of Children Hoani Jeremy Lambert says the funding is not allocated on a geographic basis.

"It does allow services to be provided based on the assessed needs of each young person regardless of where in the country they are at any given time.

"However, it's estimated that around 15 young people in the Hawke's Bay will be eligible for support from a transitions worker in 2019/20. Most of these young people will also be eligible to remain or return to a caregiver."

The services received by the 15 Hawke's Bay youth could vary based on individual needs, he said.

"Depending upon the needs of the young person, the services could include the development of a transitions plan, a dedicated transitions worker, the right to return or remain with a caregiver, assistance with accessing entitlements, supported accommodation and telephone-based support."

To support the youth, initially Hawke's Bay is expected to have three transition worker services providers.

"We are contracting transition worker services from providers throughout the country, including the Hawke's Bay.

"We expect there to be three providers initially in the Hawke's Bay, with further providers added as the service grows."

Budget 2019 includes funding for 175 new transition support staff nationally by year four, providing day-to-day support to individual young people as they transition out of care, Lambert said.

"We're currently working with providers to establish the service and there will be a national contact centre also to take inquiries.

"We estimate that around 69 per cent of those in the Transition Support Service will be Māori, so it needs to work for them.

"Rangatahi Māori, iwi and Māori organisations have been at the heart of the design of the new service and we will continue to work with these organisations as we build the service."

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The NZ-wide investment of $153.7m over four years will establish a new service supporting young people to transition successfully from care and youth justice to adulthood.

Funds are being invested in:

• 175 new specialist transition support staff by year four providing day-to-day support to individual young people as they transition out of care

• 60 supported accommodation places by year four for young people who need a stepping stone to make a successful transition to independent living

• $25m over four years to support arrangements for young people to continue to live with their caregiver beyond the age of 18

• $9m over four years to provide advice and assistance to individual young people transitioning from care to independence, up to the age of 25