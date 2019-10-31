A new combined cardiology and radiology scanning unit will begin operating at Wairoa Hospital by the end of the year.

Once the services are fully implemented they will save an average 90 cardiac patients and 90 general ultrasound patients a year, a trip to Hawke's Bay Hospital. That installation will be followed by new x-ray equipment in early 2020.

Hawke's Bay District Health Board radiology manager Angela Fuller says the combined general/cardiology ultrasound unit has arrived in Hastings and staff are being trained before it is installed at Wairoa Hospital. It will be up and running by the end of the year.

READ MORE:

• 'Targeted attacks on police': Cop's house shot at in Wairoa

• 'Criminals coming forward' over shootings targeting police officers in Wairoa

• Wairoa's mayor says roads, CBD revitalisation and forestry major issues for the district

• Car removed from Wairoa River during search for missing person

Advertisement

The combined ultrasound unit will be used as it has in the past, with clinics held every four to six weeks depending on need.

A Wairoa man who is very pleased to see the new unit arrive is heart attack survivor Chris Flood.

"Having this level of technology in Wairoa means better access for Wairoa residents. A lot of people can't afford to travel to Hastings. There is the great free bus service to the hospital, but sometimes the timing doesn't work for people, or they can't be away from home for the whole day or more.

"And if I need access to the unit for check-ups it's right here on my doorstep."

Cardiac ultrasound became unavailable in Wairoa earlier this year, after the portable unit being used was withdrawn from service due to its age and image quality issues. That meant all patients needing a heart ultrasound also had to travel to Hastings.

The new x-ray unit for Wairoa has been ordered, and will be installed early next year, says Fuller. The current unit is still in operation but, at 13 years, is nearing the end of its useful life.

"The new technology is far superior, and will provide better imaging and a reduction in radiation dose."