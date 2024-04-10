Te Aute College beat Horowhenua College 49-31 for Keretana Trophy

Horowhenua College loose forward Leo Fonoti takes on the Te Aute defence at Levin Domain.

Two friends that met at teachers college 35 years ago have managed to forge a friendship between their respective schools through a shared love of rugby.

Four years ago former Te Aute College’s Dr James Graham and Horowhenua College’s Chris Wilton organised a rugby exchange between their two schools, to be played on a home and away basis for the Keretana Trophy.

At the time, participation in rugby at Horowhenua College had waned. The early season fixture had proven to be the genesis for a rugby renaissance at the school, with a U15 team now playing too.

Horowhenua College halfback Ariki Hunt gets ready to put the ball into the scrum.

Wilton said it was as much about reviving schoolboy rugby and forging a connection between the two schools as it was celebrating what rugby can do for young people.

“Firstly it’s about the joining of our two colleges and we are humbled to have them here, but it is also about the revival of schoolboy rugby and everything that goes along with that,” he said.

“It can give pride in themselves, pride in their school, and pride in this new relationship. They really look after us when we go there, and we try and look after them when they come here.”

Wilton said Te Aute had a huge rugby legacy while Horowhenua College had produced some fine players over the years too, all from the springboard of a healthy school rugby scene.

Ezra Masoe takes the ball up for Horowhenua College in their match against Te Aute College at Levin Domain.

It was important to give young players - boys and girls - the opportunity to keep playing and and experience all that goes with an “out and out” rugby exchange, including an after-match function with waiata, haka and speeches and food.

Te Aute College won the game 49-31 in front of a large crowd at Levin Domain to claim the Keretana Trophy for the first time, while the Horowhenua College U15 won a curtain-raiser that went into extra time.