Shannon service station robbers armed with baseball bat and tyre wrench

The service station in Shannon was robbed this morning. Police are seeking information.

Two men who robbed a petrol station in Shannon armed with a baseball bat and a tyre torque wrench this morning are still on the run.

Police are seeking any information on the whereabouts of the two offenders who entered the Allied service station on Ballance St shortly after 6am today.

The robbers tried to gain entry to the cash register but were unable to open it, and made off with an undisclosed amount of cigarettes and tobacco products.

Staff working at the store were unharmed, but shaken by the ordeal.

A scene examination was conducted and inquiries are ongoing. The store had video footage of the incident which has been handed to Police.

The offenders, described as being slender rather than thick-set, were heavily disguised.

If you witnessed the incident or have any information which may assist Police with our investigation please contact Police on 105 and reference file number: 240207/9312