Catching a nap at the library is okay.

By Jennifer Walton, Library Engagement Team Lead

Recently a concerned library member approached the desk and asked me to follow them to a corner of the library. They pointed out a person leaning back with a jacket over their face. The concerned library member was worried they may have kicked the bucket!

Luckily, it only took a quick glance to see their chest rising and falling with life, they were simply having a wee snooze in a comfy spot. This is not an unusual sight in the library, not just ours but libraries all over the country, all over the world even.

While some people are affronted by the sight of someone catching some zzzs in a public setting, there are actually many reasons why this happens and most are no reason for alarm. Here at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, we have a busy I-site facility where people come for bus tickets and travel information.

Our library staff don’t begrudge a traveller taking a rest as they await their bus for the next leg of their journey, or a student nodding off after a long study session, or an elderly patron getting a bit of shut-eye during a lengthy read with the sun spilling through our vast windows.

Our facilities offer free Wi-Fi, power outlets and a multitude of other resources making us a hotspot for those spending long hours working or studying. Today’s modern libraries are often bustling with activity but we also have spaces that are typically quiet, providing a calm atmosphere, making it easy to rest. It’s also a reality that some people don’t have a quiet or comfortable place to relax elsewhere so come because they have nowhere else to go.

We have comfy chairs and cushions, we are warm, we are safe and supervised, the cafe pumps out the smell of coffee, the air conditioning hums ... I’m getting sleepy just thinking about it. So next time you see someone taking a nap to recharge, please don’t let it offend you.

Perhaps take a second look to ensure they’re okay, whisper “sweet dreams” and carry on your merry way.

In the meantime, if you are amazed at people’s ability to snooze at a library while you’re struggling to catch a wink at home, I recommend checking out these titles ;

Saved by the siesta : The great benefits of a little nap by Brice Faraut – This book explains how siestas work and the remarkable role they can play in overcoming the destructive effects on the brain and the body of a shortage of sleep.

Complete guide to sleep care : Best practices for a restful and happier you by Kiki Ely - Providing scores of new tips and tricks to help you achieve better rest.

The shapeless unease : A year of not sleeping by Samantha Harvey - What happens when one of the basic human needs goes unmet? For Samantha Harvey, extreme sleep deprivation resulted in a raw clarity about life itself.





