Tim Costley was in Foxton during the weekend and congratulated Bill Morton with his 102nd birthday.

Tim Costley was in Foxton during the weekend and congratulated Bill Morton with his 102nd birthday.

Tim Costley is MP for Ōtaki

OPINION

Happy 102nd birthday Bill Morton! I loved spending the morning with his family and friends in Foxton.

It was also a big week in Wellington with the delivery of our first Budget. It didn’t contain many surprises: the focus was on tackling the cost of living, law and order, and better health and education.

Our Budget prioritised investments in the public services that matter most to you. We will deliver durable savings, to support investments today and to get the Government books back into balance.

Thirteen years ago, Kiwis on the average income earned most of their money in the bottom two tax brackets, meaning you paid about 15.5 per cent in tax.

Today, because of inflation (so wages rise but prices rise even further), you pay over 20 per cent in tax, have less money left in your bank account at the end of the week, and less spending power because prices rose so quickly over the last three years. That’s what our tax relief is, restoring tax levels to what they always were in New Zealand.

Here is where some of those taxes will go: $24 million to Gumboot Friday to deliver mental health services for young people; $63.6m to Surf Life Saving and Coastguard; $571m to our Defence Force to increase pay and to fund new infrastructure for logistics; and housing for our service people.

Corrections will get $1.9 billion to enhance public safety and rehabilitate offenders. School lunches get extended beyond Labour’s cut-off at the end of the year, and we’re increasing them for 10,000 2-to- 5-year-olds.

There is $67m to roll out structured literacy in schools and another $52m to attract, train and retain teachers. Pharmac will also get its biggest-ever budget with $6.3b so we can fund those lifesaving medicines Kiwis need.

It might seem a bit dry to list these things but it is really important that we are clear about how we are spending your money. You’ll see more unveiled, such as tackling New Zealand’s infrastructure deficit and building the country we need for the future.

Budget 2024 shows the Government to be a good steward of public money.

One that respects taxpayers – the people who get up early in the morning to go to work and earn money for their family.

And one that thinks the right measure of success is not how much money you spend, or how much you say you care, but results that are achieved for Kiwis.