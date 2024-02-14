Levin North School pupil Jake Westropp takes a turn at holding the peace torch.

A flaming torch used for the longest and largest relay for world peace burned bright on its way through Levin today.

Students at Waiopehu College ran the torch to Levin North School, continuing its journey across 120 different countries. For the next two weeks the Peace Run is travelling to different destinations around New Zealand, covering an estimated 1000km.

Levin North School pupil Beau Don-Winterburn holds the peace torch.

Runners from eight different countries are participating in the New Zealand leg of the 2024 Sri Chinmoy Oneness Home Peace Run, seeking to encourage cultural understanding and global friendship.

The students each took turns to hold the torch and heard from the different runners about where they were from before being encouraged to sing along with the movement’s peace jingle.

Staff at Levin School do a lap of the hall as part of a global peace run.

The Peace Run was inaugurated in 1987 by the late Sri Chinmoy, who believed that a global relay dedicated to peace could build international friendships and understanding and have a positive effect on world affairs.

It was the 15th time the run had been in New Zealand and the message was “peace begins with you and me’, sharing peace-themed art, music, drama and sports initiatives with participants.

The Global Peace Run team carried the torch to Levin North School and involved students in a song.

In New Zealand past Peace Run patrons have included Allison Roe, Precious McKenzie, Hall of Fame athlete Rod Dixon, the late and legendary Arthur Lydiard and Olympians Sir John Walker, Ian Ferguson and former All Black coach Sir Graham Henry.

New Zealand sportspeople such as Dame Valerie Adams and Indy 500 winner Scott Dixon have also expressed their enthusiasm for the relay, joining a long list of national and world leaders inspired by the global event.