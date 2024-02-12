The Ōtaki River Bridge on the former State Highway 1, where a clip-on shared path will be constructed. Photo / David Haxton

Road users can expect delays in travelling on old State Highway 1 tomorrow due to project work on the Ōtaki River Bridge.

One lane of the bridge will be closing while the other lanes operates under stop/go traffic management due to contractors rescanning a small section of the bridge from 9am to 4pm.

The work is part of the Ōtaki Bridge shared path clip-on project.

While motorists will be able to travel in both directions, there will be some delays. NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi has issued a warning that drivers should plan ahead and allow extra time for their travel.

The message said motorists must also follow all traffic management controls and directions from roadworkers. This is to keep everyone safe - drivers and construction crews.

