Levin Library to celebrate Children’s Day

There's a big week planned at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Levin Library.

- A column from Samantha Tibbs, Children’s Learning Librarian

Children’s Day, or Te Rā o Ngā Tamariki, is a special occasion reserved each year to celebrate children.

On the first Sunday in March, communities across Aotearoa come together to host events and activities that bring fun and joy to our tamariki.

It’s an opportunity for parents, guardians, whānau and educators to recognise the importance of safeguarding our children and acknowledge our collective ongoing commitment to protect their wellbeing and rights.

In addition to the great events taking place, there are also plenty of easy ways to celebrate as a family. It can be as simple as making their favourite breakfast, reading beloved stories or engaging in their preferred games. Spending quality time together really is the key feature of Children’s Day.

One of our family’s favourite games we recently discovered is Animal Hide and Seek, which has led to hours of fun. In this game one person is the seeker, closing their eyes and calling out an animal and a number, like “Eagles, 11!”

The hiders then have 11 seconds to hide. During those 11 seconds they must move like the named animal, in this case an eagle, and find a spot where they can still see the seeker. The seeker must stay in the same place while they spot the hiders.

It’s a fun and active version of the classic game, perfect for the backyard or a bushwalk. It has a quick turnover and the best part is, unlike regular hide and seek, the seeker isn’t left alone to wander on a long, fruitless search. The cheeky 7-year-old in our house often calls “Snakes, 2!”

Other suggestions for Children’s Day are arts and crafts, a family dance party or even getting everybody together to cook a fun, tactile meal like pizza.

If you’re looking for an afternoon outing, join us at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō between 1pm and 4 pm for some great activities for the little ones in your life, including a bouncy castle in the library! Whether you and your tamariki are a regular library users or not, there will be something fun for everyone.

What’s On

Heritage room:

Volunteers staff the Heritage rooms at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Tuesday to Saturday at the following times:

Tuesday, 10am -12.30pm

Wednesday, Thursday &andFriday 10am – 12.30pm and 1pm- 3pm

Saturday 10am – noon

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Heritage Room has the Research librarian available all day every Friday.

Friday, March 1:

Friday Live Concert, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, noon – 1pm

Jim Redmond Crib Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

SeniorNet, Get help with your tablets, phones and laptops

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – noon

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm – 3pm

Digital Learning: Online Safety, Shannon Library, 1pm – 3pm

Monday 4 March:

Storytime, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 10.30pm

Meet Street, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 11pm

Justice of the Peace, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am – 5pm

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – 12pm

H.U.G Horowhenua Ukulele Group, Main Space, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11am – noon

Simply Meditation, Meditation Class, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, noon – 1pm, koha

Digital Learning: Online Safety, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

Tuesday 5 March:

Justice of the Peace, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11.30pm – 1.30pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm, $2

Digital Learning: MyMSD, RealMe & SuperGold, Shannon Library, 1pm – 3pm

Lego Hour, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 3.30pm – 4.30pm

Wednesday, March 6:

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – noon

Friends of the Horowhenua Libraries Morning Tea, musical performance by Colin Brown and Sue Bustard, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – noon, all welcome

Crochet & Coffee Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am

Sewing Workshop, Shannon Library, 10.30am – noon

Digital Learning: Smartphone Basics, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm

Code Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 4pm – 5pm

Teen Book Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 4pm – 5pm

Pop Up Eats Horowhenua, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō carpark, 5pm – 8pm

Quiz Night, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 7pm – 9pm, $5

Page Turners Book Kōrero Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 7pm

Thursday, March 7:

Tea & Tales, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am – 11.30am

Sewing Workshop, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am – noon

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm – 3pm, $2

TOP 10 BOOKS

Non-Fiction

Food Worth Making by Sam Mannering

Food Worth Making Vol 2 by Sam Mannering

Elton John Farewell by Carolyn McHugh

We Cook Filipino by Jacqueline Chio-Lauri

Sewing For Christmas by Search Press

Enjoy: Food Worth Sharing With The People You Love by Kelly Gibney

Nga Kaihanga Uku Maori Clay Artists by Baye Riddell

Natasha’s Kitchen by Natasha Kravchuk

Ultimate Guide Walks Patios and Walls by Creative Homeowner

Ukulele: Top Hits of 2022 by Hal Leonard

EXHIBITIONS

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Gallery: Books by Jim Hunter – March 1-27.

Retired woodworker and artist Jim Hunter showcases his love of books and history of printing. Some pieces are historic and others are tongue-in-cheek renditions of the use of recycled books.

Te Awahou Nuiewe Stroom Gallery: To Catch a Falling Star, Hopukia te whetū rere – January 27 to March 22.

This brilliant and thought-provoking show by Te Awahou Collective is an interpretation of the work by the late Dr Cliff Whiting, an internationally renowned artist, esteemed teacher and practitioner of Māori arts. Under the guidance of Albert McCarthy the Te Awahou Collective, a group of 14 local artists, come together for a two-month art exhibition showcasing their talents. Varied styles, techniques, disciplines and backgrounds (painting, sculpture, carving, weaving, photography, illustration and digital) have been assembled for this special showing of the local artists and their unique works.







