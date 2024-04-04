Sensory space revealed at Horowhenua libraries.

Over the last 12 months, the Libraries Horowhenua Engagement Team have been working towards a vision of creating a sensory space within our children’s library to stimulate and support children’s cognitive and sensory development through interactive and multisensory experiences.

Our goal was to provide an inclusive and engaging environment that caters to the diverse needs of the tamariki in our community.

After all those months of planning and having received a generous grant from Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa along with funding from the Friends of Horowhenua Libraries Inc, our vision has become a reality.

Libraries Horowhenua have been able to set up an active play learning space where all families can come to play, read and learn together. Our acoustic learning tree and wooden sensory wall panels offer a permanent space where children can play. This area offers a reduction in harsh noises reverberating in our otherwise large open spaces and encourages a greater sense of wellness and calm amidst an overstimulated environment.

The wall panels encourage interaction and discovery, improve motor skills and movement and develop eye-hand co-ordination, making them a perfect addition for children with special needs. We can now offer a Sensory Support Kit providing a range of tools and materials tailored to diverse sensory needs. Tamariki can experiment with noise cancelling earmuffs, fidget tools, liquid floor tiles and more in our special sensory space underneath the acoustic learning tree.

This space has only just been completed but we are already seeing it well enjoyed by our visitors, storytime children, babies and school groups. The tinkling of chimes can be heard all around the library! We expect to see hundreds more children and their families utilising this space and the resources in the coming months.

The full Sensory Support Kit will be out in the library to enjoy every day during our Shake up your Senses April school holiday programme, Monday-Friday 10am-12pm. If you’d like to explore the kit at another time, please keep an eye on our website as the online booking form will be up soon or simply pop in and chat to a librarian so we can make it available for you.

Libraries Horowhenua would like to extend a huge thank you to the Friends of the Horowhenua Libraries and Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa for their trust and generosity regarding this initiative. We are committed to the continuation of this project and are confident that it will have a lasting impact in our community.

Top 10 books

Most borrowed audiobooks on Libby

Fiction

Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

The Covenant of Water by Abraham Verghese

The Paris Apartment by Lucy Foley

It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover

Non-fiction

Spare by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy

Atomic Habits by James Clear

101 Essays That Will Change the Way You Think by Brianna Wiest

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck by Mark Manson





What’s On

Heritage room:

Volunteers staff the Heritage rooms at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Tuesday to Saturday at the following times:

Tuesday, 10am-12.30pm

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday 10am-12.30pm and 1pm-3pm

Saturday 10am-12pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Heritage Room has the Research librarian available all day every Friday.

Friday, April 5:

Friday Live Concert, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm-1pm

Jim Redmond Crib Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm-3pm

SeniorNet, Get help with your tablets, phones and laptops

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am-12pm

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm-3pm

Digital Learning: MyMSD, RealMe & SuperGold, Shannon Library, 1pm-3pm





Monday, April 8:

Storytime, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am-10.30pm

Meet Street, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am-11pm

Justice of the Peace, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am-5pm

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am-12pm

H.U.G Horowhenua Ukulele Group, Main Space, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11am-12pm

Simply Meditation, Meditation Class, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm -1pm, koha

Knitting Workshop, Shannon Library, 1-3pm





Tuesday, April 9:

Justice of the Peace, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11.30pm-1.30pm

Really Alive Poets, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm-1pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm-3pm, $2

Lego Hour, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 3.30pm-4.30pm





Wednesday, April 10:

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am-12pm

Crochet & Coffee Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am

Sewing Workshop, Shannon Library, 10.30am-12pm

Digital Learning: Engaging Online, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm-3pm

Code Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 4pm-5pm

Pop Up Eats Horowhenua, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Carpark, 5pm-8pm

Quiz Night, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 7pm-9pm, $5





Thursday, April 11:

Digital Drop-In Session, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am-12pm

Sewing Workshop, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am-12pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm-3pm, $2

Digital Learning: eLibrary Discovery Session, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 1pm-3pm