Tim Costley talks to Glenda, a horticulture student at Horowhenua Learning Centre.

OPINION

I’ve had a fantastic week in our region. I’ve held a pop-up meeting in Foxton, I’ve visited local Horowhenua artists, HLC, the YOSS (Horowhenua Youth Health Service), businesses, schools and community groups.

In particular, I enjoyed the opportunity to meet with students at Manawatū College. I’ve formed Youth Advisory Panels across our region, giving all our young people the chance to have their voice heard, and engage with me and their community at a really local level.

I’ve started these in three schools so far. Horowhenua and Waiopehu College have been delayed to early June due to the short day this week when they were booked in.

The visit to HLC and YOSS was a particular highlight. I loved chatting with staff and students, walking through that horticulture, carpentry and chef programmes, seeing the amazing artwork and speaking with students in various programmes.

Tim Costley paid a visit to the Horowhenua Youth Health Clinic.

HLC is a real asset for our community, and they’re doing great work helping get young people (and older people) into trades and into the workforce.

The team at the YOSS are equally impressive. I’ve visited here three times now, and every time I’m blown away by their empathy, compassion, skill and knowledge. Our young people (up to the age of 24) are well catered for here.

It’s a warm welcoming place, complete with a couple of friendly dogs and some amazing chocolate afghans!

In all these places I visit, I hear the same themes. The cost of living is still the biggest issue, and got worse over 2022/23. That’s why we are delivering tax relief at this year’s budget. This will be delivered responsibly, alongside more funding for front-line services.

There’s more funding for education with $67 million to introduce structured literacy to all schools. Reading is a fundamental skill that too many Kiwi kids are missing out on; almost half our 12 year olds aren’t at the required level.

I’ve visited two schools over the last week that have already made the transition, and they are so proud of the results. In particular, Māori kids are achieving at the same rate as Pakeha. This is the difference structured literacy makes.

I’m committed to doing all I can locally to ensure we get tangibly better outcomes for families in Horowhenua. That’s why I’m so active in our community. Please stop me and say ‘hi’ if you’re going past.