Horowhenua libraries: Forging connections.

By Nicky Jenkins, library communications co-ordinator

When I embarked on my journey as the library communications co-ordinator, I was immediately struck by the number of programmes offered and the dedication of the teams behind them.

It wasn’t just about providing free learning experiences for our community; there was a genuine passion for making a difference in people’s lives.

What touched me most was the authentic devotion of the team members. Despite the inevitable limitations and challenges, they approached their work with so much commitment, always mindful of the greater purpose behind what they do. It’s more than just a job to them; it’s a calling - a mission to enrich lives and foster learning.

As part of the communications team, our role is to amplify the vision of every initiative. Although we are a small team, we work closely because we all share the same goal: providing meaningful services. Our process starts with planning and evaluating projects, followed by the graphic design stage, where we bring them to life. We carefully organise tasks to meet deadlines, crafting artwork and written content for posters, flyers, social media, and websites.

We handle our own large format printing or co-ordinate outsourced print jobs, as well as arrange radio ads and utilise digital screens to promote our free events. In addition to our library services, we support other offerings at our community centre, including the AA service, conference room bookings, and the exhibition space.

With amenities like the Library Café, Heritage room, and Youth Space, alongside various groups using our facilities for public services, we strive to provide diverse resources for our community’s benefit.

But it’s not just about promotion; it’s about the heart and soul poured into every service provided. The free resources offered, the emphasis on inclusion and diversity - it’s profoundly humbling. Through our efforts, we strive to make reading accessible to all, recognising its power to transform lives and simplify everyday tasks.

Working alongside such a dedicated team has been an enlightening experience. I’ve come to understand first-hand the significant impact that reading can have on someone’s life. And as I reflect on my day, I feel grateful knowing that perhaps, just maybe, something I did helped make someone’s life a little brighter.

Additionally, we’re excited to introduce our new staff “Recommended Reads” endeavour, where our team members share their personal reading journeys. Look out for bookmarks tucked inside selected books by Sam, Dariann, Jen, Larissa, Leala, and Wendy. Share your own experience on the back of the bookmark to pass it along for the next lucky reader.

This initiative fosters connections, enabling readers to engage with our community and team members on a personal level. Explore our upcoming “Staff Picks” displays to discover new reads that resonate with you. Stay updated on our services by following us on Facebook at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, Shannon Library, and Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, or visit our website at tetakere.org.nz. And for the best experience, come and discover genuine connection with our friendly team at our facilities.

Top 10 books

Latest in Children’s Non-Fiction

How to talk so people will listen: (and sound confident when you’re not!) by Lizzie Waterworth

Cyborgs, genes and tiny machines: the fantastic future of medicine! by Paul Ian Cross

Illustrated Bible stories by Usborne

Rotuma ‘otou hanua pumue: My precious home Rotuma by Taimanav Taukave

The Southern Ocean by Anita Ganeri

We are branches by Joyce Sidman

Wind power by Louise Kay Stewart

Let it flow : healthy ways to release emotions! by Rebekah Lipp

The big book of more STEM activities: anatomy, astronomy, botany, chemistry, coding, communications and science experiments at home! by Jenny Jacoby

Ancestory: The mystery and majesty of ancient cave art by Hannah Salyer





What’s On

Heritage room:

Volunteers staff the Heritage rooms at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Tuesday to Saturday at the following times:

Tuesday, 10am-12.30pm

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday 10am-12.30pm and 1pm-3pm

Saturday 10am-12pm

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom Heritage Room has the Research librarian available all day every Friday.





Friday, May 10:

Friday Live Concert, Kate Lang & Geoff Toa, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm-1pm

Jim Redmond Crib Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm-3pm

SeniorNet, Get help with your tablets, phones and laptops

Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 10am-12pm

Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 2pm-3pm

Code Club, Shannon Library, 3.30pm-4.30pm





Monday, May 13:

Justice of the Peace, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 9am-2pm

Storytime, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am-10.30am

Meet Street, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am-11pm

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am-12pm

H.U.G Horowhenua Ukulele Group, Main Space, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11am-12pm

Simply Meditation, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm -1pm, koha

Digital Learning: Foundation Skills, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm-3pm





Tuesday, May 14:

Justice of the Peace, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 9am-2pm

Digital Learning: Discovering Family History, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11am-1pm

Justice of the Peace, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 11.30pm-1.30pm

Really Alive Poets, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 12pm-1pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm-3pm, $2

Lego Hour, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 3.30pm-4.30pm





Wednesday, May 15:

Justice of the Peace, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 9am-2pm

Volunteer Central, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am-12pm

Crochet & Coffee Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10.30am

Digital Learning: Smartphone Basics, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm-3pm

Code Club, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 4pm-5pm

Pop Up Eats Horowhenua, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō Carpark, 5pm-8pm

Quiz Night, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 7pm-9pm, $5





Thursday, May 16:

Justice of the Peace, Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 9am-2pm

Digital Drop-Ins Session, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am-12pm

Sewing Workshop, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 10am-12pm

Digital Learning: eLibrary Discovery Session, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm-3pm

500 Card Group, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, 1pm-3pm, $2