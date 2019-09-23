Matt Ritani's fascination with Whanganui's Pukenamu Queen's Park started as a young student focused on the site's memorials.

Today Ritani (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Irish) is a Pōneke/Wellington-based project manager for the redevelopment of the Sarjeant Gallery Te Whare o Rehua and is looking forward to excavation time. The Sarjeant Gallery at the top of Pukenamu Queen's Park is currently closed for earthquake strengthening and construction of a new wing – Pataka o Sir Archie John Te Atawhai Taiaroa.

Matt's relationship with Pukenamu Queen's park dates back several years while studying for his Master of Architecture from Victoria University

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: