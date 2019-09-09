As Whanganui celebrates the Sarjeant Gallery's 100th anniversary, the redevelopment project moves into the construction phase.

Firstly we'll be consulting on the groundworks for the design and construction of temporary road access and parking for the neighbouring buildings – the Whanganui District Library, the Alexander Heritage & Research Library and Brass Whanganui.

The Sarjeant Gallery at the top of Pukenamu Queen's Park is currently closed for earthquake strengthening and construction of a new wing – Pataka o Sir Archie John Te Atawhai Taiaroa. While the construction work will happen in two parts – a new wing, and seismic strengthening and

