The Sarjeant Gallery celebrated its centenary with a celebration on the very steps where Prime Minister William Massey first declared the gallery open on September 6, 1919.

Gentleman farmer Henry Sarjeant had bequeathed the sum of £30,000 ($70 million in today's money) for the Wanganui Borough Council to build and maintain an art gallery at Pukenamu Queen's Park "as a means of inspiration for ourselves and those who come after us".

Liz Wylie tells the story of the first hundred years of the Sarjeant.

Sarjeant's generous and altruistic bequest could not have come to fruition without the efforts of his

